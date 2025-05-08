Does President Trump Have a New Nominee for DC US Attorney?

It’s supremely annoying that President Donald Trump had to jettison the Ed Martin nomination. Mr. Martin has been serving as interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia, though his appointment was set to expire this month. His nomination was terminated by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who opted to kill one of the president’s top picks over January 6 nonsense. Tillis seems to be unaware that no one cares about January 6 and that all the political prisoners were pardoned, right? Tillis claims he was doing this to watch out for the president.

At any rate, Martin will not be the next DC US attorney. With Martin on the clock, anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg would have been able to fill the vacancy of DC’s top prosecutor. It makes Tillis’ move more maddening. Yet, some good news: Trump is considering Jeanine Pirro to fill the vacancy. Pirro, a former judge, prosecutor, and co-host of The Five on Fox News, is an absolute pit bull, which is someone you need to quarterback all DC federal investigations (via NBC News):

President Donald Trump is strongly considering naming Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, a source familiar with his thinking told NBC News on Thursday. Trump announced earlier in the day that he was withdrawing the nomination of conservative activist Ed Martin to stay on as the top federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C., on a permanent basis. ABC News first reported Trump's consideration of Pirro to take over the job on an interim basis. Martin's role as acting U.S. attorney is set to end May 20. Trump considers Pirro “highly qualified” for the job, the source told NBC News, and an announcement about Pirro could happen as soon as Thursday, though the source added that nothing is final until Trump makes a public announcement.

No one should oppose this nomination. Get onboard or get booted. It’s that simple.

Pirro is a good replacement, but Martin was the right guy. When you're getting spit on by liberals in the street, you know you're doing something right: