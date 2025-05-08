BREAKING: Here Are the Details of the Trump Trade Deal With the UK
Tipsheet

Trump Just Pulled His Controversial Prosecutor Pick

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 08, 2025 12:36 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is pulling Ed Martin’s nomination for the top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia.

Martin’s nomination was fraught with controversy over his support for J6 defendants and a myriad of other matters. Several senators, most notably Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), signaled they would not vote to confirm him, citing his support for those the government railroaded over the riot at the US Capitol building.

Advertisement

“He’s a terrific person, and he wasn’t getting the support,” Trump said, according to CNBC.

“I have to be straight. I was disappointed,” the president added.

The president further stated that “A lot of people were disappointed, but that’s the way it works.”

“I can only lift that little phone so many times in a day, but we have somebody else that will be great,” Trump stated.

Martin will still have a role in the Trump administration. Trump suggested he would land somehwere in the Justice Department.

Martin’s past includes several controversial elements that opponents used to tank his nomination, according to The Washington Post. He reportedly has a history of attacking judges and unlawfully firing employees. Roy Temple, a former Missouri Democratic official, said, “What makes Ed Martin dangerous is he is a reckless ideologue.” 

Of course, this is precisely what a Democrat would say about a Republican nominee. However, some, such as Sen. Tillis suggested that Martin might cause headaches for the Trump administration. “People don't believe me when I say I think I have a good relationship with President Trump but I still think I have a good relationship with President Trump,” Tillis said during an interview. “I'm trying to watch his back.”

This development could signal some turbulent political times ahead for folks like Tillis. They have certainly earned the MAGA movement’s ire. However, Trump has not indicated whether he will take action against the senator and other Republicans who opposed Martin’s nomination. Indeed, when asked by a reporter about his feelings on Tillis’ remarks, Trump simply said they were “disappointing,” which is far more tame than the president’s typical responses to those who cross him.

