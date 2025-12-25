Nicki Minaj Faces Massive Backlash After Pro-Trump, Pro-Christian Speech at AmericaFest

Nicki Minaj has faced some significant backlash following her appearance with Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest last week, where she praised the Trump administration, blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom, and condemned global violence against Christianity.

The singer reportedly lost nearly 10 million followers on Instagram, before she deleted her account.

It is unclear why she deleted her account, specifically because she has occasionally deleted her account.

During her speech at AmericaFest, she heaped praise on President Trump, told young men to be more “handsome, dashing” like President Trump.

“He has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high,” Minaj told Erika Kirk.

She also tried to relate to the president, telling the crowd that they both grew up in Queens, New York.

“What it’s shown me, personally, is sometimes even in the worst feeling times in your life, you think you’re never going to come back from it. But you do. And our president shows that,” Minaj said. “He’s been through every single thing a person can be through publicly – having to constantly be lied [about].”

She also attacked Governor Newsom during her speech, telling the crowd, “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Not even a trans adult would run on that. Normal adults want to see happy, safe kids.”

The singer has entered the political arena in recent months, first speaking out against policies that allow minors to receive sex-change surgeries and hormone blockers, and more recently condemning the escalating violence against Christians in Nigeria.

