A Federal Judge Just Gave NYC Mayor Eric Adams Some Good News

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed the indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams after the Department of Justice (DOJ) decided not to prosecute the case.

Judge Dale Ho in the Southern District of New York granted the DOJ’s request to dismiss the case, but did so with prejudice. This means the Justice Department will not be able to bring the indictment against Adams again.

The DOJ’s original motion was to dismiss Adams’ case without prejudice, which meant the agency would have been able to charge the mayor in the future if they decided to reverse course. However, Judge Ho decided against this in his ruling, noting that another indictment “would interfere with the Mayor’s ability to govern, thereby threatening ‘federal immigration initiatives and policies.’”

The judge explained that dismissing the case with prejudice would avoid the perception that the Trump administration would use the threat of a renewed indictment to leverage Adams into complying with its desires regarding immigration enforcement.

In light of DOJ’s rationales, dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor’s freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents. That appearance is inevitable, and it counsels in favor of dismissal with prejudice.

Judge Ho rejected the DOJ’s assertion that the original indictment, brought under the Biden administration, was aimed at punishing Adams for criticizing the former president’s approach to immigration.

DOJ’s assertion that this case—which was brought nine months before the 2025 New York City mayoral primary election—somehow amounts to election interference lacks any support in Justice Department guidelines or past practice.

Ho further stated, “Ultimately, DOJ does not point to any objective criteria that would suggest an appearance of impropriety here.”

Adams was facing five criminal charges related to corruption and campaign finance violations. The DOJ alleged that he conspired with others to illegally obtain campaign funds from Turkey’s government, commit wire fraud, and take bribes in exchange for favors.

The Justice Department in February announced that it was dropping the charges against Adams.

The move sparked controversy within the Justice Department. Several DOJ officials, including lead prosecutor Hagan Scotten, resigned in protest, saying he would not be the “fool” or “coward” to file the motion to dismiss.