BREAKING: President Trump Announces Christmas Day Airstrikes on ISIS in Nigeria

President Trump, along with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, announced this evening that the United States has carried out airstrikes against ISIS terrorists in northern Nigeria.

In a statement on Truth Social, the President wrote, "Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!"

"I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was," he continued. "The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also shared the statement on her X feed.

Both Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have pledged allegiance to ISIS, and for many years they have carried out mass kidnappings, village burnings, and massacres targeting Christians in northern Nigerian states like Plateau, Kaduna, and Benue.

They've also carried out suicide bombings both at churches and against the general public, all while facing few consequences from Nigerian authorities. Security forces and the Nigerian government have struggled to protect these communities from the extremely violent attacks.

In November, President Trump warned the terrorist groups that there would be consequences for the continued slaughter of Christians, saying he would send troops in "guns-a-blazing" to wipe them out. He also vowed to cut aid to the nation if the government didn't start protecting its people.

"If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists," President Trump wrote on Truth Social back on November 1. I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians. WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!

Rapper Nicki Minaj also praised President Trump for his handling of the situation and his efforts to help Christians in Nigeria. She even addressed the United Nations, saying, "I stand here as a proud New Yorker with a deep sense of gratitude that we live in a country where we can freely and safely worship God regardless of one’s creed, background, or politics."

