Michelle Wu Rewrites Boston’s History to Virtue-Signal at Trump

There isn't any demographic group for which the Democrats won't go to bat if it gives them a political advantage or opportunity to virtue-signal. And if they have to ignore or rewrite history to do so, they will.

That's what Boston Mayor Michelle Wu did to show her opposition to President Trump and her support for the Somali community, which is currently embroiled in a billion-dollar fraud scheme in Minneapolis.

Mayor Wu sent a strong message to Trump and praised the Somalian community saying “you cannot talk about any achievement the City of Boston has had” without mentioning Somalians pic.twitter.com/IAPz5cU3zk — Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) December 23, 2025

"You cannot talk about any achievement that the city of Boston has had in safety, jobs, economic development, in education, without talking about the Somali community that has lifted our city up," Wu said. "We are proud and we are grateful for our Somali community and for our Somali-American neighbors."

"Boston and the country are clear that hate has no place in our society," Wu continued. "We will use every attack to actually strengthen and expand the services available, to empower and work alongside our community members, who are already doing so much good in the world and set an example for the rest of the country."

While we're here, now is a good time to note that Ms. "Hate Has No Place In Our Society" is currently being investigated by HUD because her city discriminates against White people in public housing.

Then again, Wu is also the mayor who said, "I’m getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive and white" while at a St. Patrick's Day event.

And what about Boston's traditional population?



That sure sounds like hate to us.

What she said is also ahistorical garbage, too.

The first Somalis settled in New York City in 1920, which means everything that happened in Boston prior to 1920 was not achieved thanks to the Somali community.

What were some of those achievements? Well, Boston was founded in 1630 by English Puritan colonists. Boston Common was founded in 1634. The first public school, the Boston Latin School, was founded in 1635. After that, there was the founding of Harvard University in 1636, the 1773 Boston Tea Party, Paul Revere's midnight ride, and the Battles of Lexington and Concord and Bunker Hill in 1775, Alexander Graham Bell's invention of the telephone in 1876, the Boston Marathon and America's first subways system in 1897, and the Boston Red Sox World Series win in 1903.

None of those things was done by any member of the Somali community.'

One social media user quoted Samuel Adams on the "interests of tyrants," too (emphasis added):

"It is in the interest of tyrants to reduce the people to ignorance and vice. For they cannot live in any country where virtue and knowledge prevail. The religion and public liberty of a people are intimately connected; their interests are interwoven, they cannot subsist separately; and therefore they rise and fall together. For this reason, it is always observable, that those who are combin'd to destroy the people's liberties, practice every art to poison their morals.”

Samuel Adams was a smart man.

"Not a single person in Boston, or in the entire country, believes this. Not even the Somalians believe it. If it's true, then list their contributions! That's why leftists talk in this passive, platitudinous register. They know they're lying, so they avoid specificity," wrote another social media user.

This is all about sticking it to Donald Trump and keeping a reliable voting block in the country. We'd say "shame on you, Wu," but it's clear that she feels no shame.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

