NYT Twists Itself Into a Pretzel to Avoid Exposing How Illegals Get Access...
VIP
Emotionally Driven Politics Results in Stupidity
One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest
Will This Man Be the GOP Senate Nominee in Georgia Come 2026?
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Interviews As It Considers Social Media Vettin...
Federal Judge Drops Another Bombshell on Trump Administration Over Deportation Flight
President Trump Issues a Warning to Vladimir Putin in Blunt Post
Were They Set Up? Trump Administration Considering Pardons for Those Convicted in Whitmer...
Former GOP Lawmakers Cry Foul About Felony Assault Charges Against Democrat Politician
Macron’s Hypocrisy Will Cost the US, Moderate Arab States, and Israel Dearly
Education Belongs to Parents Again
Speaker Mike Johnson Defends House Budget From Claims of Adding to National...
Time to Strike in Iran
On Genocide, and ‘Genocide’
Tipsheet

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Shares Hopeful News on Tariffs, the Economy

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 27, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump's tariffs, announced almost two months ago now as part of "Liberation Day," have certainly been in the news, with various announcements, including negotiations with China and delayed tariffs with the European Union. Recently, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick spoke with NewsNation's Chris Cuomo about the effect of tariffs and the improving economy under this administration.

Advertisement

While speaking with Cuomo about Amazon prices, Lutnick shared what Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, announced during Amazon's earnings call and recent comments he made during an Axios event about how "there is no pain."

"The world has a 10 percent tariff now. The selling countries overseas eat most of it; the currency, as they trade to us, eats the rest of it," Lutnick explained. "The president of Amazon, on his earnings call, said Amazon has seen no change in demand and no change in price. So, the fact is, at 10 percent, you're not going to see it. Above 15 percent, I agree, you're going to see it, but China eats the above numbers. So, it's not just China, but the rest of the world. At 10 percent, you're not going to feel anything at all, in my opinion," he offered.

As Cuomo raised issues with the tariffs, including from those who disagree with Lutnick, the commerce secretary went on to praise President Donald Trump and his expertise in making deals. "You have to listen to Donald Trump," he urged.

"Currently, the United States of America is taking in more than $30 billion monthly from these 10 percent tariffs around the world. Our earnings as a country are rising; our deficit is going to decline; our budget is going to have lower deficits, which is going to bring down interest rates. You're feeling gas prices decreasing. You're seeing eggs and grocery prices decreasing. The world is working the way Donald Trump thinks it's going to work. And anybody who bets against Donald Trump is just going to feel the pain of getting it wrong. He's been right all along, and I think you should feel confident that he's going to be right again," Lutnick went on to share.

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Still, Cuomo expressed how he was "concerned," also pointing out how Lutnick was "one of the architects of the tariff situation," as he also asked about "the perception" involved.

That's when Lutnick reminded Cuomo about "the art of the deal."

"Look, the president knows the art of the deal. There's no one who understands it better than him. So, we say, 'Look, if you don't negotiate with us and you just want to continue to treat us badly – remember, we were buying $1.2 trillion from other countries – if you want to treat us badly and continue to treat us badly, we're going to charge you a high rate. But come on, open your markets to us, let our ranchers, let our farmers, let our businesses export to you. Let's build our business back. Let's lower that tariff rate.' That's what's coming," Lutnick explained.

He also explained other benefits coming under the Trump administration, including policies directly tied to the economy, an issue which Trump has been improving. "You put that together with no tax on tips and no tax on overtime, and you've got really the makings of an incredibly strong economy coming. I think it feels really good. I think the opportunity is really good. I think the tax bill is really good. I think right now it feels really going."

The Senate early last week passed Trump's proposal from the campaign trail for no tax on tips via unanimous consent when it comes to a bipartisan bill sponsored by Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Ted Cruz (R-TX). The White House and House Committee on Ways & Means have also promoted the "big, beautiful bill" that passed late last week for provisions including no tax on tips.

Advertisement

As Lutnick and Cuomo addressed concerns with the bill, and concerns that small businesses are "already feeling it," Lutnick still expressed more optimism, reminding that "you have China coming down," and that "that's going to alleviate a lot of this stuff."

"The rest of the world is only at 10 percent," Lutnick also reminded. "I think what you're going to see, and all these small businesses are going to see, is no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, right? A very, very attractive tax policy that really takes care of small businesses across this country, coupled with a great economy that's growing huge numbers of jobs. Because, think about it, the president said $10 trillion with the factories being built in America. You know how many jobs that's going to bring? Five million high-paying jobs coming in and being trained to be in these great, high-tech factories, and you're going to see an economy in America that's roaring. All those people who get those 5 million jobs, they're going to the store, they're going to the deli, going to the nearby hardware store. And that drives our economy, that drives the local economy, and that's what we're about. Steel and aluminum in America – mine, refine, and drill. These are all jobs for America, and that's why we feel so good about the economy," Lutnick encouraged.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: TARIFFS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
Federal Judge Drops Another Bombshell on Trump Administration Over Deportation Flight Jeff Charles
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Interviews As It Considers Social Media Vetting Jeff Charles
On Genocide, and ‘Genocide’ Guy Benson
President Trump Issues a Warning to Vladimir Putin in Blunt Post Jeff Charles
NYT Twists Itself Into a Pretzel to Avoid Exposing How Illegals Get Access to Welfare Benefits Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
Advertisement