It's 'Liberation Day'

It's Wednesday, April 2, 2025, which means President Donald Trump's new tariffs will be implemented immediately after they are announced.

"LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA IS COMING, SOON. FOR YEARS WE HAVE BEEN RIPPED OFF BY VIRTUALLY EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD, BOTH FRIEND AND FOE. BUT THOSE DAYS ARE OVER - AMERICA FIRST!!!" Trump said last week.

Trump will host an event in the White House Rose Garden Wednesday afternoon and lay out details -- forecasting in recent weeks "reciprocal tariffs" for companies that don't make goods in America will be effected.

On Monday and Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previewed the tariff implementation.

Peter Doocy: “[The trade and tariff team] are very confident that this is all going to work. But what if they're wrong?”



Karoline Leavitt: “They're not going to be wrong. It is going to work ... We are focused on restoring the golden age of America.” pic.twitter.com/SWaOUcZenI — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 1, 2025

.@PressSec on unfair trade practices on the U.S.:



🥛 50% tariff from the EU on American dairy

📈 700% tariff from Japan on American rice

🌽 100% tariff from India on American ag products

🧈 300% tariff from Canada on American butter & cheese



T-1 DAY UNTIL LIBERATION DAY! pic.twitter.com/EzYqL42efJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 2, 2025

Over at the Treasury Department, Secretary Scott Bessent is detailing what President Trump sees as fair trade practices through new tariffs.

“For the first time in decades — probably since I was a college student — we’re going to see fair trade,” says @SecScottBessent on Liberation Day. pic.twitter.com/8GDOcETk74 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 1, 2025

And on Capitol Hill, Trump has the backing of House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith.