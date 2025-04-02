CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Most Concise Take About Last Night's Elections
VIP
The Crusty Commies Are a Joke
Lawn Gone Liberty: The Update
VIP
Deportation Dysphoria in the Press, and MSNBC Loses Its Star Statistician
Jeffrey Goldberg Congratulates Himself All Over PBS
Shut Down the Department of Education ASAP
Why National Concealed Carry Reciprocity Will Make Americans Safer
Self-Destructive Democracies
The President Who Set the Precedent Against a Third Term
Roadmap to Reform CDC -- Currently the Centers for Disaster and Confusion
Progressives Are Well Organized, Patriotic Americans Have to Do It Even Better
Supreme Court’s Getting Busy
Lawmakers Shouldn’t Let Bad Actors Get Away With Harming Children Online
Where Are the Left’s Protests Now?
Tipsheet

It's 'Liberation Day'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 02, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

It's Wednesday, April 2, 2025, which means President Donald Trump's new tariffs will be implemented immediately after they are announced. 

"LIBERATION DAY IN AMERICA IS COMING, SOON. FOR YEARS WE HAVE BEEN RIPPED OFF BY VIRTUALLY EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD, BOTH FRIEND AND FOE. BUT THOSE DAYS ARE OVER - AMERICA FIRST!!!" Trump said last week.  

Advertisement

Trump will host an event in the White House Rose Garden Wednesday afternoon and lay out details -- forecasting in recent weeks "reciprocal tariffs" for companies that don't make goods in America will be effected. 

On Monday and Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previewed the tariff implementation.

Over at the Treasury Department, Secretary Scott Bessent is detailing what President Trump sees as fair trade practices through new tariffs.

Recommended

The Reactions to Cory Booker's Anti-Trump Speech Were Gold Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And on Capitol Hill, Trump has the backing of House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reactions to Cory Booker's Anti-Trump Speech Were Gold Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Had the Most Concise Take About Last Night's Elections Matt Vespa
Barack Obama Doing This Behind the Scenes Confirms Again That Kamala Was a Terrible Candidate Matt Vespa
Democrat Lawmaker Smears Journalist Matt Taibbi As 'Serial Sexual Harasser' During Censorship Hearing Jeff Charles
Lawn Gone Liberty: The Update John Stossel
New Book: Yes, There Was a Massive Internal Cover-Up of Biden's Deterioration Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Reactions to Cory Booker's Anti-Trump Speech Were Gold Matt Vespa
Advertisement