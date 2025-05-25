Trump Delays 50% EU Tariffs to July 9 After Productive Call with Ursula von der Leyen

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would delay the 50 percent tariff on European Union goods, pushing the deadline back to July 9 after a productive phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Trump emphasized that while the EU has shown some willingness to address unfair trade practices, there’s still work to be done. This delay gives the EU extra time to prove it’s serious about negotiating a fair deal, but Trump made it clear that if progress isn’t made, the tariffs will move forward as planned.

“I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so," Trump wrote in a Sunday Truth Social post. "The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

While speaking to reporters at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey, Trump said von der Leyen called him, requesting an extension on the June 1 tariff hike. The president said she was is ready for a "serious negotiation.”

“July 9th was the date she requested. … And I agreed to do that," Trump said. "[von der Leyen] said we will rapidly get together and see if we can work something out.”

Von der Leyen described the conversation with Trump as “good” and expressed her readiness to move negotiations forward quickly.

“The EU and US share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship,” von der Leyen wrote on X. “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9.”

On Friday, Trump said he was “not looking for a deal” with the EU. Still, just moments after speaking to reporters on the tarmac before heading to Washington, DC, the president wrote on social media that “talks will begin rapidly.”

“Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a trade deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable," Trump said. "…Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025."

If the EU’s 50 percent tariff had taken effect, it would have followed Trump’s imposition of a 20 percent reciprocal tariff on the EU in April.