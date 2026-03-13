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Tipsheet

CNN's Kaitlin Collins Set Up Scott Jennings Perfectly to Torch the Biden Administration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 13, 2026 3:30 PM
CNN's Kaitlin Collins Set Up Scott Jennings Perfectly to Torch the Biden Administration
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins walked right into it when discussing Secretary of War Pete Hegseth booting Reuters photographers over unflattering images for their library. How this story is an ‘exclusive’ is beyond me, but here we are. Collins had Scott Jennings on the panel, and she should’ve known better than to ask this question:

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“You [Jennings] would have criticized Lloyd Austin if he threw our Reuters photographers,” she said.

"I would have criticized him if he went AWOL. Oh, which he did. And I certainly did,” replied Jennings. 

It’s a reference to when Austin spent days in the intensive care unit in January 2024 and didn’t inform anyone in the Biden White House. He suffered a complication from a surgery related to his prostate cancer.  

More on the photographers’ issue (via WaPo): 

The Defense Department has barred press photographers from briefings on the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military conflict with Iran after they published photos of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that his staff deemed “unflattering,” according to two people familiar with the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation. 

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Related:

CNN PETE HEGSETH SCOTT JENNINGS DEPARTMENT OF WAR

I mean, the two are not the same, but whatever. 

Jennings also slapped down this absurd media manufactured controversy over the Pentagon and surf and turf :

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