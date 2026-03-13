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More Questions Have Surfaced About Eric Swalwell's Eligibility to Run for California Governor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 13, 2026 12:00 PM
More Questions Have Surfaced About Eric Swalwell's Eligibility to Run for California Governor
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Back in January, a California filmmaker filed a lawsuit claiming that Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who is running to replace outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom, is ineligible to run for the seat. Why? The suit claims that Swalwell has no permanent California residence, and that he lives in a $1.2 million D.C. mansion he claimed as his primary residence for mortgage purposes.

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Now one of Swalwell's Democratic opponents, Tom Steyer, is also making the claim that Swalwell is ineligible to run.

Here's more:

Tom Steyer’s campaign petitioned the California secretary of state to enforce a dormant residency requirement in the governor’s race, arguing rival Eric Swalwell “appears to live in California on paper only.”

The request, first reported here, elevates a charge that was previously limited to conservative critics into a full-blown campaign attack by one of Swalwell’s top-polling Democratic opponents.

The secretary of state’s office has for years considered a requirement that candidates reside in the state for five years immediately prior to the election to be unconstitutional and unenforceable. But Steyer’s campaign argued a hostile Trump administration — which has lobbed mortgage fraud allegations against Swalwell after the House member helped lead impeachment proceedings against the president — could exploit legal ambiguity to embroil California in a “constitutional crisis” if Swalwell wins.

This means Swalwell is lying about his residency or possibly committed mortgage fraud.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL GAVIN NEWSOM

Of course, Swalwell is playing the victim instead of addressing the issue at hand.

Swalwell is the same guy who said MacArthur Park, which is populated with homeless and drug users, was a safe place to take his kids to play and picnic, so take his claims with a grain of salt.

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Now people who live in the neighborhood where Swalwell says he lives are saying they've never seen or met the Congressman.

According to The New York Post, those neighbors seemed confused when shown a photo of Swalwell. "I've never seen him," said Gita Prusty, who has lived on the cul-de-sac for half a decade. Another neighbor, Lauren Antony, said she's "never seen" Swalwell, despite living in that neighborhood for her entire life. A third woman, who remained anonymous, said she's never seen the Congressman despite living next door to him for 21 years.

Steyer's attorney, Ryan Hughes, said Swalwell is a California resident "on paper only" and should be investigated before the June primary. The New York Post said Swalwell claims to live in a home owned by Nicholas and Kristina Mrzywka, who is related to Swalwell's former political mentor, Tim Sbranti. She also filed a sworn affidavit stating Swalwell and his wife leased the property starting in June 2017. But when a reporter showed up at the property, no one answered the door and Nicholas Mrzywka hung up when contacted by phone.

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Of course, California voters deserve to have a governor who lives in the state. They also deserve to have a governor who will undo the damage wrought by Gavin Newsom, and Swalwell doesn't seem to be that guy. He's vowed to make life a living hell for ICE agents in the state instead of improving the lives of all Californians.

Swalwell has a very slight lead over the many Democrats running for Governor, according to recent polling. However, a full 25 percent of voters remain undecided in the upcoming race, and it's possible that the crowded Democratic Party field could pave the way for the first Republican Governor of California in two decades.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Eric Swalwell. 

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