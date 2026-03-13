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My Word, Ms. Spanberger, What Fresh Hell Is This Tweet?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 13, 2026 3:00 PM
My Word, Ms. Spanberger, What Fresh Hell Is This Tweet?
AP Photo/Steve Helber

A man convicted of providing material support to ISIS attacked Old Dominion University yesterday and shot three people. One of the victims, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, a decorated war hero, did not survive his injuries. What was the shooter, Mohamed Jalloh, doing on the streets? Well, Biden let him out of jail early. Jalloh yelled, “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire, though he was stabbed to death by an ROTC cadet. It also sounded like multiple people, without firearms, were able to get the jump on Jalloh. In short, a group of patriots beat or stabbed this maniac to death and sent him to hell.

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It was another terror attack carried out during Operation Epic Fury, with the Department of Homeland Security shut down. Now, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), whose state also experienced a terror attack yesterday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, says DHS needs to reopen. Yeah, no kidding, lady—terrorist reprisals are soaring, and the agency responsible for protecting our homeland is shut down because Democrats want to block ICE operations, which are already funded through 2029.  

Speaking of DHS, Virginia just cut off cooperation with the agency because Gov. Abigail Spanberger is a left-wing loon. And her tweet about the Old Dominion attack is also trash—way to sanitize what happened, Abby. Dear Lord. Who killed him, Governor? We know. WE ALL KNOW:

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Related:

DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM TERRORISM VIRGINIA

What a disgraceful post. 

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