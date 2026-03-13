My Word, Ms. Spanberger, What Fresh Hell Is This Tweet?

A man convicted of providing material support to ISIS attacked Old Dominion University yesterday and shot three people. One of the victims, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, a decorated war hero, did not survive his injuries. What was the shooter, Mohamed Jalloh, doing on the streets? Well, Biden let him out of jail early. Jalloh yelled, “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire, though he was stabbed to death by an ROTC cadet. It also sounded like multiple people, without firearms, were able to get the jump on Jalloh. In short, a group of patriots beat or stabbed this maniac to death and sent him to hell.

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It was another terror attack carried out during Operation Epic Fury, with the Department of Homeland Security shut down. Now, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), whose state also experienced a terror attack yesterday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, says DHS needs to reopen. Yeah, no kidding, lady—terrorist reprisals are soaring, and the agency responsible for protecting our homeland is shut down because Democrats want to block ICE operations, which are already funded through 2029.

Speaking of DHS, Virginia just cut off cooperation with the agency because Gov. Abigail Spanberger is a left-wing loon. And her tweet about the Old Dominion attack is also trash—way to sanitize what happened, Abby. Dear Lord. Who killed him, Governor? We know. WE ALL KNOW:

Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed today in his classroom at Old Dominion University.



A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn’t just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) March 13, 2026

I am grateful for his example, deeply saddened by his death, and praying for his family. Amid this tragedy, I thank the brave students, first responders, and law enforcement officers who responded quickly to today’s horrific attack. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) March 13, 2026

Yet you just BANNED state law enforcement from working with DHS agents.



You’re a disgrace. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2026

He was murdered by a ISIS terrorist. Why can’t you say that? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 13, 2026

Who killed him, Governor? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) March 13, 2026

Killed by? ….. killed by? ….. say it with me, Abby … killed by a Muslim terrorist. And you’re about to sign legislation to further disarm your constituents. You’re a disgrace. — RustySpinner (@InstructorRight) March 13, 2026

What a disgraceful post.

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