We Got Some More Manpower Heading to the Middle East

President Trump says deploying ground troops is not part of the plan and may not be necessary, but you need to prepare for every possible scenario. Sure, as soon as he made this statement, anonymous sources, who are often wrong with this administration, leaked that Trump has privately said otherwise. Still, it won’t be a 250,000-troop deployment like Bush assembled for Iraqi Freedom. We’re not there to nation-build. The neocon and panican elements who think we’re barreling toward disaster are the same people who believed Kamala Harris would win in 2024—don’t listen to them.

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What is happening is that we have 2,500 to 5,000 troops and more warships heading toward the Middle East. It could be for minimal ground incursions, which I’m not afraid of, since the Iranian military is ineffective. It could also be for more escorts through the Strait of Hormuz (via WSJ):

JUST IN - Pentagon approves deployment of a Marine "expeditionary unit" of about 2,500 Marines to the Middle East — WSJ pic.twitter.com/F6Fk1xzY0F — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 13, 2026

The Pentagon is moving additional Marines and warships to the Middle East as Iran steps up its attacks on the Strait of Hormuz, according to three U.S. officials. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has approved a request from U.S. Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East, for an element of an amphibious ready group and attached Marine expeditionary unit, typically consisting of several warships and 5,000 Marines, the officials said. The Japan-based USS Tripoli and its attached Marines are now headed for the Middle East, two of the officials said. Marines are already in the Middle East supporting the Iran operation, the officials said. The move comes as Iran’s attacks on the strait have paralyzed traffic through the strategic waterway, disrupting the global economy, driving up gas prices and posing a major military and political challenge for President Trump. A Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment.

And now back to monitoring the situation.

OPERATION EPIC FURY:



— Ballistic missile attacks down 90%.



— Drone attacks down 95%.



— 6,000+ targets struck.



— 90+ Iranian vessels destroyed.



— Iran's entire ballistic missile capacity functionally destroyed.



— Iranian navy assessed as combat ineffective.



— Overwhelming… — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 13, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.



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