Why Is Thom Tillis Nuking One of Trump's Nominees? He's Trying to Watch the President's Back.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 07, 2025 11:30 PM
Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) wants everyone to know that he’s nuking Trump nominee Ed Martin because he’s trying to look after President Trump.  

“People don't believe me when I say I think I have a good relationship with President Trump but I still think I have a good relationship with President Trump,” Tillis said to CNN’s Manu Raju. “I'm trying to watch his back.”

The spin is laughable. 

Tillis’ opposition to Ed Martin to serve officially as the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, a post where he’s serving on an interim basis, all but assures the death of the nomination.  

In killing Ed Martin’s bid, Tillis will pave the way for notorious anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg to fill the vacancy. How exactly is that looking out for Trump, Thom?

The North Carolina Republican added that his opposition to Martin is over his support for the January 6 defendants because I guess no one deserves a competent defense, right? It’s also total bunk. We all know what happened on that day, Thom. No one cares—no one. And you being the guy who killed a Trump nominee isn’t going to earn you a legacy. It’s only going to accelerate voters kicking your can to the curb. You tried to kill Pete Hegseth’s nomination as secretary of defense. You’re trying to play Mr. Principles when we all know you have none.  

What the hell is wrong with you, man?  

I’ll let Larry pummel you next:   

Thom Tillis, the man who stopped Trump’s momentum because of…January 6.  

Swamp fever killed this man.  

