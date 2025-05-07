Why Is Thom Tillis Nuking One of Trump's Nominees? He's Trying to Watch the President's Back.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) wants everyone to know that he’s nuking Trump nominee Ed Martin because he’s trying to look after President Trump.
“People don't believe me when I say I think I have a good relationship with President Trump but I still think I have a good relationship with President Trump,” Tillis said to CNN’s Manu Raju. “I'm trying to watch his back.”
Just asked Sen. Thom Tillis about Trump’s comment, and he said: “People don't believe me when I say I think I have a good relationship with President Trump but I still think I have a good relationship with President Trump. I'm trying to watch his back.” https://t.co/PMdHVXdZWw— Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 7, 2025
The spin is laughable.
Tillis’ opposition to Ed Martin to serve officially as the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, a post where he’s serving on an interim basis, all but assures the death of the nomination.
FIGHT— Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) May 8, 2025
In killing Ed Martin’s bid, Tillis will pave the way for notorious anti-Trump Judge James Boasberg to fill the vacancy. How exactly is that looking out for Trump, Thom?
People are not appreciating the magnitude of the Ed Martin situation. The prosecutor is on top of the FBI. He runs all DC criminal investigations. He is the choke point for DC’s worst secrets. If Ed Martin is blocked, and Boasberg picks, Trump 2.0’s momentum is totally paralyzed.— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) May 6, 2025
The North Carolina Republican added that his opposition to Martin is over his support for the January 6 defendants because I guess no one deserves a competent defense, right? It’s also total bunk. We all know what happened on that day, Thom. No one cares—no one. And you being the guy who killed a Trump nominee isn’t going to earn you a legacy. It’s only going to accelerate voters kicking your can to the curb. You tried to kill Pete Hegseth’s nomination as secretary of defense. You’re trying to play Mr. Principles when we all know you have none.
What the hell is wrong with you, man?
I’ll let Larry pummel you next:
This is DEVASTATING🔥@LarryOConnor just went through and explained EVERY SINGLE THING WRONG with Senator Thom Tillis and his treacherous decision to oppose Ed Martin as U.S. Attorney for Washington DC.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 7, 2025
This might just sink Tillis' career. pic.twitter.com/2jneKzcSIz
Thom Tillis, the man who stopped Trump’s momentum because of…January 6.
Swamp fever killed this man.
RINO @SenThomTillis is blocking President Trump’s DC prosecutor pick b/c he doesn’t believe J6 protestors were punished harshly enough— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 6, 2025
He wants everyone that walked in the Capitol to be imprisoned
But when I search his X account, I can’t seem to find a single mention of holding… https://t.co/vw8Zb39e9M pic.twitter.com/wvRX2wffhq
So far @SenThomTillis’s office has not responded to @clayandbuck offer to come on the show and explain his opposition to @EagleEdMartin. But Ed Martin has & will be on with us tomorrow. So far he’s doing great work as US Attorney for DC. I believe he should be confirmed.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 7, 2025
