Democrats Continue to Double Down After Schumer, Garcia Receive Letters From DOJ Over Concerning Remarks

As Townhall has been covering, Democrats are not taking too well to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk looking to get to the bottom of government waste and fraud. We're talking about some of their top leaders too here, like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). He's not alone, though, as Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) has also doubled down on going after Musk. It's all been noticed by the Trump administration, with the Department of Justice (DOJ) recently sending letters about such concerning behavior to the lawmakers.

BREAKING: Trump’s top prosecutor Ed Martin launches 'Operation Whirlwind' to investigate Democrats for potentially threatening public officials—including Elon Musk.



Sen. Chuck Schumer & Rep. Robert Garcia already received inquiry letters over their remarks. pic.twitter.com/rtEc7PACNp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 20, 2025

U.S. Attorney Ed Martin for the District of Columbia sent multiple letters to Schumer. As Sarah covered earlier this month, the Democratic leader is under investigation for concerning comments he made against Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh in 2020, threatening to unleash "the whirlwind" against them if they did not vote the way they wanted him to him on an abortion case.

The Washington Post has shared the letters that Martin sent to Schumer and Garcia, as well as a letter Martin received from Michael Lynch, Schumer's chief of staff. Lynch pointed to how Schumer clarified his remarks the following day, on March 5 from the Senate floor.

"Of course, I didn’t intend to suggest anything other than political and public opinion consequences for the Supreme Court, and it is a gross distortion to imply otherwise. I am from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never—never— would do such a thing. Leader [Mitch] McConnell knows that, and Republicans who are busy manufacturing outrage over these comments know that too," Lynch wrote in part, quoting Schumer directly, who you'll notice spoke about Republicans being "busy manufacturing outrage."

"As Senator Schumer's statement on the Senate floor confirmed, the comments were not a threat to physically harm any person," Lynch's letter from February 6 continued.

Martin sent Schumer another letter on February 11, reminding him, with original emphasis, "no one is above the law."

Schumer, March 2020: "I want to tell you Kavanaugh...You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”



Today: A man was arrested for trying to kill Justice Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/WRAgTHN0yt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2022

Schumer does not appear to have spoken about the letters over social media. Rather, he prefers to continue ranting about Trump, Musk, and Republicans in general. The same cannot be said for Garcia, however.

During an interview last week on CNN, Garcia doubled down on how he had referred to a picture of Musk during a DOGE subcommittee meeting as a "d**k pic." He also made some concerning remarks about fighting back against his Republican colleagues.

Garcia himself shared the clip on his official X account. "And what I think is really important and what the American public want is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country," he said during the interview.

It’s ironic that Marjorie Taylor Greene is in charge of the DOGE committee. Chairwoman Greene literally showed a dick pic last year in our Oversight hearing, so I thought I'd show one as well: a picture of President Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/CtnN4xMPU6 — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 12, 2025

Martin has asked Garcia to clarify his remarks made during that interview. As his letter to the congressman read in part:

At this time, I respectfully request that you clarify your comments from February 12, 2025. During a live interview with CNN, when asked how Democrats can stop Elon Musk, you spoke clearly: “What the American public wants is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy.” This sounds to some like a threat to Mr. Musk - an appointed representative of President Donald Trump who you call a dick - and government staff who work for him. Their concerns have led to this inquiry.

Martin has asked that Garcia respond by February 24.

The congressman, also from his official account, has posted and reposted no less than five times since Thursday afternoon about his remarks. In sharing coverage from The Washington Post, he claimed that "No reasonable person would view my comments as a threat," as he continued to go off on speaking out against the Trump administration. "I will not be silenced," he concluded.

No reasonable person would view my comments as a threat. We are living in a dangerous time, and elected members of Congress must have the right to forcefully oppose the Trump Administration.



I will not be silenced.



Read more: https://t.co/769wcOWm6U pic.twitter.com/fpYEoq1sBk — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 20, 2025

He's also shared coverage from POLITICO and a letter from Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

"This is a shameful attempt to silence and stifle congressional oversight. Mr. Martin – an organizer, financier, and legal representative for the January 6th insurrection – is weaponizing the Justice Department to carry out the President's retribution tour. This 'Operation Whirlwind' is a smokescreen meant to distract from the true intentions of the Trump Administration: silencing criticism and snuffing out any attempt to exercise oversight of their misdeeds and perversion of the law," Connolly's statement read, showing Democrats have learned absolutely nothing. "I can assure you that Congressman Garcia and our fellow Oversight Democrats will not be deterred by these threats, and we will continue to fight to safeguard our democracy and protect the rights of the American people we serve," he continued.

From there, Garcia also advertised how he went on CNN and then "Inside with Jen Psaki," the MSNBC show hosted by the Biden administration's first press secretary.

While speaking to host Pamela Brown on "CNN Newsroom," Garcia scoffed at the idea that his remarks could be taken as a threat. "Well, I don't think there's a reasonable person that would watch the clip, that interview on CNN, or listen to those words and think that was threatening in any way," he claimed. "Obviously, we all use metaphors and figures of speech. I think what's really important is that we're very clear, we have always been, violence, of course, is never the answer. But this is a country that also people have a right to be able to push back and oppose whatever government is in power."



His post sharing that clip also claimed that "Trump's Department of Justice is targeting me for criticizing Elon Musk."

Trump’s Department of Justice is targeting me for criticizing Elon Musk. Members of Congress have a right to speak freely and oppose the Administration – especially as they try to destroy our agencies and federal institutions. We won’t back down. pic.twitter.com/y3ykpOxzyE — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 20, 2025

During her show, Psaki laughed at the situation, claiming, "I find it quite rich that the free speech warriors at the Trump Justice Department would be so worked up about a metaphor you used on CNN." She then gave Garcia a chance to play the victim, asking what the DOJ was trying to do. According to Garcia, "It's pretty clear they're trying not to just intimidate me, but intimidate other members of Congress who are actively opposing and criticizing Donald Trump and Elon Musk from actually speaking."

He again stuck to how he was "using a metaphor," adding "What's really disturbing in this moment is that we know that we got to fight fire with fire, we know we've got to bring the energy to this fight" against Musk, which the DOJ supposedly wants to "police," insisting "we're not going to be silenced."

Screenshots of Garcia's posts show that he is being hit with proposed Community Notes for his remarks to Psaki.

We have a constitutional right to criticize the administration and the actions of Elon Musk. Trump’s Department of Justice should not work to silence Members of Congress. We will not back down. pic.twitter.com/e7pEjJzJeE — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 21, 2025

Community Notes ended Congressman Robert Garcia’s career 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QpwgwgnIrg — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 21, 2025

Musk has spoken out about Schumer and Garcia's remarks in a post over X, reminding how Trump was nearly assassinated last year.

And yet, Democrats still continue to double down. David Hogg, who earlier this month was selected to be a DNC vice chair, responded by posting the letters to X, along with a bunch of expletives that not only targeted Trump and Musk, but also the Federalist Society. Garcia had posted Martin's letter from his political account.

Politicians & media encouraging violence is not ok.



That’s what resulted in the President being shot. https://t.co/EJPLXNleky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2025