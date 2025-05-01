An Update on Dennis Prager
Trump-Appointed Judge Strikes Huge Blow to Administration's Immigration Agenda
Kamala Harris Resurfaces in Speech Bashing Trump—Democrats Hardest Hit
Trump Issues Bombshell Threat to the World – and It Involves Iran
Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming...
VIP
Short Barrel Shotguns Off National Firearms Act? A Bill Seeks to Do Just...
Trump Administration Has Another Ask for the Supreme Court, This Time on Protected...
VIP
This Military Branch Will ‘DOGE’ Themselves
Media Helped Create Laken Riley Act, Rep. Collins Says
Scott Jennings Issues Key Reminders for Liberals on Illegal Immigration, Tim Walz
Commerce Secretary: ‘America First’ Is Not ‘America Exclusively’
Mark Levin Warns From Western Wall That Iran Cannot Get Nukes
Psst, Democrats, You Remain Extremely Unpopular
Michelle Obama Made a Bold Statement About Reports of Her Marriage Being in...
Tipsheet

Did You See How Tim Walz Reacted to News Earlier About Mike Waltz?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 01, 2025 6:30 PM
Townhall Media

Earlier on Thursday, as Townhall has been covering, Mike Waltz was relieved of his position as national security advisor, as was his deputy, Alex Wong. Liberals were quick to mock Waltz for his fate, though it turned out to be something of a premature celebration. Later that same day, President Donald Trump announced that he was nominating Waltz to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. 

Advertisement

Among those prematurely chiming in about Waltz included Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN). On Thursday morning, right when the news came out, Walz posted that "Mike Waltz has left the chat." This was no doubt a reference to the "Signalgate" issue that Democrats and the mainstream media focused heavily on, after The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg was somehow inadvertently added to a Signal group chat with members of the Trump administration regarding plans for Yemen. 

Such a post is the most recent post for the governor's political account. In the few hours the post has been up, there's been approximately 4,000 replies and plenty of quoted replies mocking Walz with the reminder about how Waltz has been nominated for a new position. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will temporary serve in the NSA position. 

This is not the mockery Walz needs right now. He's been trending over X on Thursday, in part to do with replies and quoted reposts to his take on Waltz, but also because he revealed earlier this week why it is that then Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate. According to Walz, he was picked so that he could "code talk to white guys." If anything, he was the butt of joke of white guys, especially as the Democratic Party pathetically attempted to appeal to men using Walz and then Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. 

Recommended

Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming at the Mouth Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Walz, who looks to be remain a national figure, given the town hall events he's held, though he hasn't held such events in his home state as governor, has mentioned he's considering a run for reelection as governor, though his electoral victory has been less impressive each time. The Trump-Vance ticket even won the governor's home county last November.

With his attempts to remain a national figure, Walz has reminded America what a particularly failed and poorly vetted pick he was for Harris, and how the country is likely better off without him as the vice president. 

Many users not only pointed out how Waltz has been nominated to a new position, but also how the Harris-Walz ticket was a particularly failed one, especially with Walz on. This includes not only a loss for the Harris-Walz ticket, but how Walz was plagued with concerns of stolen valor, and from the very start of him joining the campaign. Trump even won the popular vote in 2024, making last November's election the first time a Democrat has lost the popular vote since John Kerry did in 2004. 

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming at the Mouth Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Issues Key Reminders for Liberals on Illegal Immigration, Tim Walz Rebecca Downs
Trump Administration Eyes New Destination for Illegal Immigrants – and It's Not El Salvador Jeff Charles
Trump Administration Has Another Ask for the Supreme Court, This Time on Protected Status for Venezuelans Rebecca Downs
Sick: The Child Prostitution Fight That's Tearing California Democrats Apart Guy Benson
You Won't Believe What This Smuggler Was Caught Trying to Sneak Into the United States Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Pulls a Clever Switcheroo on Mike Waltz That Will Have Leftists Foaming at the Mouth Jeff Charles
Advertisement