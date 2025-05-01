Did You See How Tim Walz Reacted to News Earlier About Mike Waltz?

Earlier on Thursday, as Townhall has been covering, Mike Waltz was relieved of his position as national security advisor, as was his deputy, Alex Wong. Liberals were quick to mock Waltz for his fate, though it turned out to be something of a premature celebration. Later that same day, President Donald Trump announced that he was nominating Waltz to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Among those prematurely chiming in about Waltz included Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN). On Thursday morning, right when the news came out, Walz posted that "Mike Waltz has left the chat." This was no doubt a reference to the "Signalgate" issue that Democrats and the mainstream media focused heavily on, after The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg was somehow inadvertently added to a Signal group chat with members of the Trump administration regarding plans for Yemen.

Such a post is the most recent post for the governor's political account. In the few hours the post has been up, there's been approximately 4,000 replies and plenty of quoted replies mocking Walz with the reminder about how Waltz has been nominated for a new position. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will temporary serve in the NSA position.

Mike Waltz has left the chat. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) May 1, 2025

Mike Waltz has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/dKPVz8E1yv — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 1, 2025

And re-entered the chat as UN Ambassador.



As opposed to you, who got removed from the chat by the American People in November — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 1, 2025

This is not the mockery Walz needs right now. He's been trending over X on Thursday, in part to do with replies and quoted reposts to his take on Waltz, but also because he revealed earlier this week why it is that then Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate. According to Walz, he was picked so that he could "code talk to white guys." If anything, he was the butt of joke of white guys, especially as the Democratic Party pathetically attempted to appeal to men using Walz and then Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Walz, who looks to be remain a national figure, given the town hall events he's held, though he hasn't held such events in his home state as governor, has mentioned he's considering a run for reelection as governor, though his electoral victory has been less impressive each time. The Trump-Vance ticket even won the governor's home county last November.

With his attempts to remain a national figure, Walz has reminded America what a particularly failed and poorly vetted pick he was for Harris, and how the country is likely better off without him as the vice president.

Many users not only pointed out how Waltz has been nominated to a new position, but also how the Harris-Walz ticket was a particularly failed one, especially with Walz on. This includes not only a loss for the Harris-Walz ticket, but how Walz was plagued with concerns of stolen valor, and from the very start of him joining the campaign. Trump even won the popular vote in 2024, making last November's election the first time a Democrat has lost the popular vote since John Kerry did in 2004.

Tim Walz will never be in the chat. pic.twitter.com/14n17plim4 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 1, 2025

Waltz is an honorable veteran - Waltz didn't lie about serving in combat - you did.



Waltz didn't avoid deploying - you did.



You don't "code-talk" to veterans or any honorable male. https://t.co/Ts6tXMUmgX — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) May 1, 2025

You never even entered the chat, Tim. https://t.co/j8aJA9kDRo — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 1, 2025

Throwback to when MSNBC didn’t even know who Tim Walz was. https://t.co/MUOkaJrU54 pic.twitter.com/57OaQd6tqX — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 1, 2025

