Tim Walz Explains Why He Thinks Kamala Harris Picked Him As Her Running Mate

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 30, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the failed vice presidential candidate of the 2024 election, said in remarks this week that former Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate in the 2024 election to “code talk to white guys.”

Walz made the remarks on his “listening tour” at an event at the Harvard Kennedy School on Monday. 

“I could code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck” and “put them at ease,” Walz explained. He added that he thinks he was the "permission structure” for white men to vote for Democrats, according to a report from Fox News.

Walz acknowledged that the Democrats fell short in many ways in the 2024 election. He has not revealed if he plans to run for president in 2028. 

“There is room for Gavin Newsom's podcast, and there is room for Bernie Sanders' rallies," Walz said about the Democratic Party moving forward. On Newsom’s podcast, he interviews high-profile Republicans he disagrees with, such as Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon.

Sanders, on the other hand, has been on his “Fighting Oligarchy” tour with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On the 2024 presidential campaign trail, Walz was called out for claims of stolen valor and for lying about his children being conceived through in-vitro fertilization. Additionally, Walz claimed that he was flat-out denied from entering a George W. Bush rally in 2004 with two of his students. Turns out, Walz was admitted into the rally. The two students, who actually weren’t his students, were denied entry.

When he was confronted about his lies, Walz said that he thought people “didn’t care” because he speaks “passionately.”

“I gotta be honest with you, Shannon. I don’t think people care whether I used IUI or IVF when we talk about this…I speak passionately. I had an entire career decades before I was in public office…I’m very proud of my 24 years in service and my record…I will own up when I misspeak,” he said. 

After Harris and Walz lost the election, he claimed that conservative men were “scared” of him because he could “kick Trump supporters’ a***s.”

