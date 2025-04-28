AP Continues to Come Under Fire Over White House Correspondents' Dinner

On Saturday night, the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held. It was an event where those who spoke, including those accepting awards, seemed to be going for some rather revisionist history, especially when it comes to the cover up of now former President Joe Biden's mental failings. Among them was the Associated Press' Zeke Miller.

In his piece, Matt included Miller's remarks about his outlet supposedly being as "committed as ever to accurate, independent, nonpartisan journalism," to mock and rebut, as did Sister Toldjah at our sister site of RedState.

🚨AP’s Zeke Miller at WHCA: "We at AP remain committed as ever to accurate, independent, nonpartisan journalism."



What a strange way to describe leftwing propaganda. pic.twitter.com/TBGH0dMSLV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

It can't be emphasized enough how the AP has not only spread pro-Hamas propaganda, but had reporters embedded with terrorists for the October 7, 2023 attack. There's also how they had to retract a piece claiming that DNI Tulsi Gabbard and Russia's Vladimir Putin are "very good friends."

But again, the reason why so many journalists came under fire on Saturday night was because of Biden, and the cover-up they participated in. Plenty of screenshots abound to remind us, with John Hasson being among those sharing examples over X.

Biden had a particularly disastrous debate over at CNN on June 27 against now President Donald Trump. It was the beginning of the end for Biden when it comes to the support from his fellow Democrats, though many been calling attention to the obvious decline Biden was experiencing long before then, only to be gaslit by the Biden White House. Karine Jean-Pierre, who then served as the White House press secretary, was chief among those covering up for the president, as she claimed the video evidence of Biden's decline amounted to "cheap fakes."

Less than a month after that Trump-Biden debate, Biden was forced out of the race by his fellow Democrats. The date in question was July 21, but just weeks before, Miller was one of many receiving writing credit for "Biden at 81: Often sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful."

As that piece began:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s conduct behind closed doors, in the Oval Office, on Air Force One and in meetings around the world is described in the same dual way by those who regularly see him in action. He is often sharp and focused. But he also has moments, particularly later in the evening, when his thoughts seem jumbled and he trails off mid-sentence or seems confused. Sometimes he doesn’t grasp the finer points of policy details. He occasionally forgets people’s names, stares blankly and moves slowly around the room.

There was also a section on "How Biden is on the job," which began by claiming that "Many in the White House say the president is in command across both domestic issues and critical foreign policy problems, like the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict."

That is more propaganda from the Biden White House, put into print, and is also false even if Biden was more mentally sound. The world was a much less safe mess under the Biden-Harris administration, a complete foreign policy disaster. There was the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, which no doubt led to Putin seeing an opening to invade Ukraine. Hamas also attacked Israel under Biden's watch. Biden received net negative approval ratings on both issues, as well as foreign policy overall, according to RealClearPolling. The Israel-Hamas conflict was actually Biden's worst issue out of several, according to RCP.

Such a piece wasn't what Miller, as well as Aamer Madhani won an award for, though Madhani was one of the many others receiving a writing credit for that "Biden at 81" piece. Rather, it was how the Biden White House altered transcripts when Biden referred to Trump supporters as "garbage" a week before the 2024 election, and right when then Vice President Kamala Harris was giving her closing argument speech as the Democratic nominee.

The Biden White House had been altering the transcripts for years, though, with Hasson wondering in another post over X where the award is for Jerry Dunleavy IV, who was among those noticing and doing so back in 2022.

