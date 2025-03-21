Here Are the Two Words From Joe Biden That Haunted Kamala Harris
The Associated Press Retracted a Story About Tulsi Gabbard

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 21, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

The Associated Press retracted a story it ran on Monday claiming that Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, said that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were “good friends.” 

“The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard saying President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘are very good friends.’ Gabbard was talking about Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AP will publish a corrected version of the story,” a statement from the publication said.

An error page pops up when users try to open the link to the original piece. 

The publication sent a follow-up statement to Fox News Digital. 

“AP has removed its story about U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard saying President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘are very good friends’ because it did not meet our standards. We notified customers and published a corrected story with an editor’s note to be transparent about the error,” the AP told Fox News Digital.

“The [Associated Press] is total trash,” Gabbard’s deputy chief of staff, Alexa Henning, wrote on X.

“This is why no one trusts the maliciously incompetent and purposefully bias [sic] media. If this isn’t a clear example of pushing a solely political narrative, then nothing is,” Henning added.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

