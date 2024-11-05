NYT: Trump Projected to Win the Electoral College AND the Popular Vote
VIP
Biden-Harris Administration Wants Your Doctor to Quiz You Even More on Gun Ownership
Alsobrooks Defeats Hogan in Maryland Senate Race
Big Win: Trump Takes North Carolina
Incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine Projected Winner of VA Senate Race
Antifa Is Already Rioting
Republican Bernie Moreno Emerges Victorious in Key 'Toss-Up' Senate Race Out of Ohio
Republicans Seize Control of the U.S. Senate
Ted Cruz Fends Off Another Democratic Challenger to Win Reelection
'Wow!': Jake Tapper Left Speechless by Influx of Georgia Independent Voters for Trump
Republican Victory: The First Senate Seat Has Been Flipped
Russia Blamed for Election Day Bomb Threats
Voters in PA Refuse to Tell MSNBC Who They're Voting For
Obama Joins His Fellow Democrats in This Warning About Election Results
Tipsheet

Huge Win: Trump Flips Georgia

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 05, 2024 10:45 PM
Townhall Media

On Tuesday night, at 10:26pm, Decision Desk HQ called the presidential race out of Georgia for formerly and potentially future President Donald Trump. The Peach State brings with it 16 electoral votes, bringing Trump's current electoral win total to 242 electoral votes to Vice President Kamala Harris' 108 electoral votes. 

Advertisement

The polls and forecasters had predicted a win for Trump in Georgia, with RealClearPolling having had him leading there by +1.3. Nate Silver's final forecast had Trump up by +1 over Harris, though the poll trends had been favoring Democrats from the past week and past month. Nevertheless, Trump still pulled off a win.

Trump looks to be performing particularly well with Independents, as a CNN exit poll showed, which particularly stunned Jake Tapper earlier in the evening. Harris also had the misfortune of underperforming with black voters there. 

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement

Such a win brings with it another key swing state win, as Trump won North Carolina and their 16 electoral votes. While Trump won North Carolina in 2020, he narrowly lost Georgia to President Joe Biden that year, with such a race called days after the election. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Antifa Is Already Rioting Mia Cathell
Republicans Seize Control of the U.S. Senate Madeline Leesman
NYT: Trump Projected to Win the Electoral College AND the Popular Vote Matt Vespa
Exit Polls Results Are In. Here's How Things Are Looking. Matt Vespa
Republican Bernie Moreno Emerges Victorious in Key 'Toss-Up' Senate Race Out of Ohio Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement