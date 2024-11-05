Huge Win: Trump Flips Georgia

On Tuesday night, at 10:26pm, Decision Desk HQ called the presidential race out of Georgia for formerly and potentially future President Donald Trump. The Peach State brings with it 16 electoral votes, bringing Trump's current electoral win total to 242 electoral votes to Vice President Kamala Harris' 108 electoral votes.

Advertisement

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Georgia.#DecisionMade: 10:26 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/9Jhl9PSVkq pic.twitter.com/FKA3zhaQn4 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

The polls and forecasters had predicted a win for Trump in Georgia, with RealClearPolling having had him leading there by +1.3. Nate Silver's final forecast had Trump up by +1 over Harris, though the poll trends had been favoring Democrats from the past week and past month. Nevertheless, Trump still pulled off a win.

Trump looks to be performing particularly well with Independents, as a CNN exit poll showed, which particularly stunned Jake Tapper earlier in the evening. Harris also had the misfortune of underperforming with black voters there.

"WOW!" Jake Tapper is STUNNED after seeing a massive swing of 20 points with independents from Biden in 2020 to Trump in 2024 in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/7YXxRs6CHQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

FOX NEWS EXIT POLL:



Kamala is underperforming among black voters in Georgia

pic.twitter.com/cvzerElrTz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Such a win brings with it another key swing state win, as Trump won North Carolina and their 16 electoral votes. While Trump won North Carolina in 2020, he narrowly lost Georgia to President Joe Biden that year, with such a race called days after the election.



