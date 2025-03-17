Jon Ossoff Looks to Be in Even More Trouble After That Vote Against the CR

As we've been covering, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is particularly vulnerable for the 2026 midterms, perhaps the most vulnerable member. He hasn't helped himself with anti-Israel votes, and now many Jews in Georgia are looking to unseat him. More recently, though, he voted against the continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government, a move he even fundraised off of.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has already been heavily targeting Ossoff, especially after he and every single other Democratic senator voted against a bill protecting girls' and women's sports earlier this month. Polling shows that that vote particularly hurt him with Georgia voters. As Ossoff made his intentions clear about the CR vote, though, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the NRSC chairman, called him out for looking to shut down the government.

In response to Thursday's reporting that Ossoff would vote against the CR, Scott posted to X calling the senator out for how he "sides with the most radical members of his party."

"By auditioning to be the newest member of AOC’s Squad and voting to shut down the government, he is willing to put our troops, veterans, and border security at risk. Georgia has had enough," Scott's post continued. Sure enough, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a far-left member of the Squad was rallying heavily against the CR, and has even been calling out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for having caved.

Once again, Ossoff sides with the most radical members of his party.



By auditioning to be the newest member of AOC’s Squad and voting to shutdown the government, he is willing to put our troops, veterans, and border security at risk. Georgia has had enough. https://t.co/Ldev8YZ9BD — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) March 14, 2025

Speaking of Schumer, he had said on Wednesday that Republicans didn't have enough votes to invoke cloture on the CR, and that Democrats were supposedly "unified" in this. A day later, he caved, announcing that he would vote to move forward so as to not shut down the government, as he as concerned about giving President Donald Trump and Elon Musk power in that situation.

Ossoff comes into play here not only because he voted in the opposite direction as Schumer on Friday afternoon to move forward with the CR, but because he wouldn't even speak to whether or not he'd support a primary challenge for Schumer.

There's talk AOC could primary Chuck Schumer over his support for the CR. Whose side is Jon Ossoff on? He won't say.



Q: "Are you going to back Chuck Schumer in a primary fight against AOC? Do you agree with President Trump that Schumer is doing the right thing?"



Ossoff:… pic.twitter.com/1hpW8Z9Hte — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2025

Ahead of that vote, Ossoff also sent out fundraising emails, referencing "the Musk/Trump/Johnson 'CR,'" claiming it wasn't even a continuing resolution that was before them.

It case it was unclear what Jon Ossoff's vote to shut down the government was actually about, the fundraising email drives it home. pic.twitter.com/X2XDIZnahU — Mark McLaughlin (@marktmcl) March 14, 2025

Now that the Senate indeed passed the CR, even with Ossoff voting against cloture and on the bill's final passage, the NRSC has continued to target the vulnerable Democrat even more so.

That same night that the CR passed the Senate, the NRSC released a digital ad calling him out for his vote, specifically "the reckless government shutdown that would have hurt Georgia families." The ad then highlighted some of the better parts of the CR, which even Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) the sole Democrat to vote for the bill in the House, has made clear he supports.

"Jon Ossoff voted against pay increases for our military and firefighters, against funding for border security. He even voted against our veterans." The ad also insisted that Ossoff "cares more about fighting Trump than getting things done." The ad concludes by really driving home how Ossoff is "disappointing," "embarrassing," and "bad for Georgia."

The ad is currently the pinned post for the NRSC account.

Jon @Ossoff wanted to shut down the government. He failed, but Georgia voters won’t forget.



Check out the NRSC’s new digital ad ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jbKCTlGhg0 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 14, 2025

The CR also includes:

👮‍♀️increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration

🌨️ increased funding for disaster relief;

🏞️ increased funding for operational expenses at national parks, including Acadia; — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) March 11, 2025

It's thanks to the Georgia runoff system that Ossoff won his seat in the first place. On Election Day 2020, now former Sen. David Perdue, whom Trump has since named to serve as the ambassador to China, won more votes, though it wasn't above the 50 percent threshold, as is required. Ossoff ended up winning that runoff against Perdue that was held on January 5, 2021, with 50.6 percent of the vote to Perdue's 49.4 percent, making for a much closer race than the one from Election Day.

