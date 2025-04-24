Jasmine Crockett's Appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Leaves Us With More Questions Than Answers

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is in the news yet again, this time when it comes to her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and questions as to why she went to law school. As Brett T. covered at our sister site of Twitchy, the user Maze posted to X side by side videos from 2019 and just this week of Crockett talking about why she went. Each video tells a very different story.

Advertisement

In sharing her story back in 2019, before she started serving in Congress, Crockett claimed she initially wanted to be an accountant, but then "around [her] junior year," she had been "the victim of a hate crime or two," along with her friends. She claimed cars had been keyed with the n-word, and that hate mail was sent to their school mailboxes.

Her school hired the Cochran firm, Crockett explained, and she was assigned a lawyer who had graduated from the University of Houston, which is where she went to get her law degree. "And it was the first time in my life that I felt helpless. And I was like, I want to help people that feel like they're going through what I've just experienced, and at that point in time I decided that I was going to sit for the LSAT," she shared in the video.

During her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," where she also spoke with a different accent, Crockett was asked about what she wanted to do as a kid. Initially she wanted to be an anesthesiologist or an accountant, but then her desire to become a lawyer came up. She only said she "kinda" wanted to go to law school when prompted by Kimmel. Crockett explained that it was while she was performing in "The Little Shop of Horrors" while she was an undegrad student at Rhodes College in Memphis, when she was recruited by the mock trial coach.

"And I was like, 'no, no, no,'" she shared with Kimmel. "By this time I decided I was gonna be an accountant. Didn't want to do anesthesia no more. Still didn't want to talk to people. So, then he goes, 'no, no, no, you should do mock trial,' and I said, 'that's for the kids going to law school.' Long story short, he recruits me, I do mock trial, just my senior year, I become a national all-American, he says, 'you should go to law school.' So I applied, got a full ride, said 'fine, if I don't like it, I'll quit.'"

Jasmine Crockett has replaced her bogus story about deciding to become a lawyer after being the victim of a hate crime. The current story is that her genius mock trial abilities led to her decision to become a lawyer.



From Jasmine Smollett to Jasmine Biden in just a few years. pic.twitter.com/v4foQ8yVEU — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 23, 2025

JASMINE CROCKETT: I was always really good at math and science, but now I want to make people woke instead. pic.twitter.com/nqSKJmyWPR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 23, 2025

"Jasmine Crockett" has been trending over X, for this video clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and others. Another clip from her segment, when she was sharing more details about wanting to be an anesthesiologist, Kimmel quipped that "you want to put people to sleep, and you kind of are doing the opposite thing now!"

As she loudly laughed along and gestured for emphasis, Crockett responded with a "yes, I want them to be woke now!" Earlier this week, Jeff covered how The New York Times profiled this "Dark Woke" movement from the left, with Crockett being referenced throughout that piece.

The segment wasn't merely noteworthy for her changing stories about law school, but also because she still continued to go after Elon Musk, referring to him as "the idiot known as Elon Musk" to raucous applause from the audience, also claiming he's "very sinister" and that "he ain't" a genius. She also engaged in quiet the fearmongering over supposed "incompetence" and claimed that "he's done so much harm," and that President Donald Trump is distancing himself from Musk "because of his failing ratings."

Advertisement

Later in the segment, Crockett made it clear with a strong "no" that she has not actually met the president, with a clip being played of Trump referencing Crockett as the party's "new star" and going after the Democratic Party, which has record low approval ratings, according to multiple polls. After laughing hysterically at the clip and at Trump, Crockett did affirm she would "absolutely" take an IQ test "publicly head to head against the President of the United States" in response to the president calling her "low IQ."

Kimmel himself has viciously gone after Musk, even mocking and laughing at Tesla dealerships being vandalized by domestic terrorists. Crockett and Kimmel also mocked Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, with the congresswoman referring to him as a "DUI hire." With an even more exaggerated accent, and to more applause, Crockett insisted that "all y'all are problems" when it comes to this Trump administration.

The host moved on to mocking even more of those that Crockett has gone after, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Nancy Mace (R-SC) as well as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), with Crockett even wishing harm on the latter. "Are you in a feud with Drake? Did I forget anybody?" Kimmel asked to laughter from Crockett and applause from the audience.

Even more laughable is that towards the end of the clip, despite her changing accents and even changing stories over the years, Crockett mentioned the importance of "focus[ing] on being really cognizant of our audience and speaking to them in an authentic way, which looks different depending on who you are." To wild cheers and applause, she concluded that "I think we just need to really tap into being okay with just being real people, and showing people that we are real people, and we'll be fine." Perhaps the congresswoman should take her own advice.

Advertisement

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

Help us continue to report on DOGE's accomplishments and expose Big Government corruption. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



