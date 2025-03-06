As Speaker Johnson, Other Republicans React to Dems' Chaos Over Censuring Al Green, Drama Isn't Over Yet

On Thursday morning, less than 48 hours after Rep. Al Green (D-TX) disrupted and had to be removed from President Donald Trump's remarks before a joint session of Congress, the House had enough votes to censure the congressman. Ten of Green's fellow Democrats even voted in favor of the move, while two (including Green himself) voted present, though as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reminded, 198 Democrats still voted against it.

Advertisement

Those 10 members included Democratic Reps. Ami Bera (CA), Ed Case (HI), Jim Costa (CA), Laura Gillen (NY), Jim Himes (CT), Chrissy Houlahan (PA), Marcy Kaptur (OH), Jared Moskowitz (FL), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA), and Tom Suozzi (NY).

The Dems who voted to censure or voted present on the Rep. Green censure resolution pic.twitter.com/vFFU4EjuWu — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 6, 2025

"This is a really sad day for our institution," Johnson shared on Thursday with Fox News, reminding that what "Representative Al Green did in the midst of the president's speech, as our honored guest to the chamber, was disruptive. He did it intentionally, as everyone saw. I gave him plenty of warnings, and he refused it. It was a deliberative action, it needed to be met with swift punishment, that's the tradition of this place to maintain decorum, and that's what we just did."

The speaker went on to mention the breakdown of the vote, 224-198-2. "I can't believe that" 198 Democrats voted against the censure motion, Johnson mentioned. "It was critically important... because we have to maintain the dignity of this place. We're the greatest deliberative body in the history of the world. There's a deep and rich tradition here, and it is violated," he continued.

Johnson also stressed just how unprecedented that Green's outburst was. "To our understanding and to our review of history, that was the first time that any member of Congress has ever had to be removed in the middle of a president's address. And it's shameful."

198 Democrats just voted against censuring Rep. Al Green. Instead of supporting decorum, they defended his shameful and egregious behavior.



What an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/1088cgYr5J — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 6, 2025

On Tuesday night, Green had been given warnings from Johnson to sit down and conduct himself properly, as he stood up, waving his cane in the air. It was early on in Trump's speech, when the president was talking about his electoral victory last November--thanks to both the popular vote and Electoral College--which was to the ire of many Democrats in attendance. Green, however, was ranting and raving about the unrelated topic of Medicare, which Trump has confirmed he will not cut.

Even though 10 of Green's fellow Democrats voted in favor of his censure, and Rep. Shomari Figures (D-AL) was the other "present" vote, the theatrics still continued. As Green presented himself to the well for censure, he and other Democrats burst into song of "We Shall Overcome," prompting Johnson to eventually call a recess, after he had given Democratic members several warnings.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Speaker Johnson just directed the Sergeant at Arms to REMOVE Democrat Al Green from the chamber for constant disruptions!



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HuHHLZDAeZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

LOL: The House of Representatives voted to CENSURE Rep. Al Green, and Democrats starting SINGING on the house floor in "protest."



Speaker Mike Johnson had to literally SHUSH them.



This is PATHETIC!



🤣 pic.twitter.com/jqt9eMic8T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 6, 2025

As one can hear in such a video clip, there certainly was chaos and pandemonium on the House floor. One member can be heard yelling "Kick 'em out," and a Democratic member shouts, "You're next!" The Hill also covered how members devolved into yelling about unrelated topics, including a favorite talking point from the left, Trump and Elon Musk.

The drama might still not be over. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) has filed a resolution to strip Democratic members from their committees who stood at the well and sang with Green, even as Johnson called the House into order.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD), who chairs the House Freedom Caucus (HFC), has also indicated that the HFC filed a resolution seeking to strip Green of his committee assignments. Such a move would be punishing the congressman in a manner that actually has some teeth to it.

Advertisement

The HFC post, which tagged Harris and Johnson, noted that the HFC expects Johnson "to bring [the resolution] to the House floor for a vote next week."

‼️NEWS from Chairman @RepAndyHarrisMD:



"The House Freedom Caucus is filing a resolution to strip disruptive and disrespectful Democrat Rep. Al Green from his committee assignments and we expect @SpeakerJohnson to bring it to the House floor for a vote next week.



Green was… — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) March 6, 2025

President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress has radical Democrats in panic mode, and their childish protests won't stop all of the winning.

Help Townhall continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.