Scott Jennings Takes on Karen Finney Over Ridiculous Point on Poll Numbers

CNN’s Scott Jennings and Karen Finney have had moments going up against each other before on the network. But a clip from earlier this week that's been recently making the rounds may have been the most amusing one yet, as Jennings reminded an exasperated Finney how poorly Democrats are doing.

As the panel had been discussing President Donald Trump's comments about a potential third term, Finney randomly brought up the president's poll numbers, which continue to be just fine in many respects and certainly better than what polls consistently show about the Democratic Party.

While Finney looked intent to keep ranting, Jennings jumped in to ask, "Who's more popular right now? Donald Trump or congressional Democrats?" It was a point that she claimed "doesn't matter."

They continued to bicker about the president's versus congressional Democrats' numbers. "It doesn't," Jennings pointed out with a laugh. "He's sitting at 50-50. You're sitting at 20-80." As Finney harped on the exact numbers, Jennings reminded her there's a CBS News poll that indeed shows Trump with a 50-50 percent approval rating. That same poll, it's worth mentioning, also shows Democrats in disarray, just as plenty of others do. Finney refused to speak to that point, though.

As one more dig, Finney tried to stress that Trump's "approval ratings are going down," with Jennings responding by asking, "where are yours made?"

The segment, which again, wasn't even to do with Trump's approval ratings, had to come to a close there, but even in those few seconds, Jennings managed to put Finney and her narratives about polling in their place, over a topic she brought up.

pic.twitter.com/8ZRBRiYJu0



🔥@ScottJenningsKY shows us all how to deal with a Karen.



JENNINGS: Karen, question: who's more popular right now, Donald Trump or Congressional Democrats?



KAREN FINNEY: Doesn't matter.



JENNINGS: It doesn't? He's sitting at 50/50. You're sitting at… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 3, 2025

That CBS News poll discussed above indeed also showed that Democrats are in disarray, especially since such respondents don't believe their party is doing enough to take on Trump, a pattern we've certainly seen with other polls.

Even worse, multiple polls from Quinnipiac, as well as NBC News and CNN's own polls, show Democrats at their lowest point.

The poll from Quinnipiac that came out in late January showed the Democratic Party with a 31-57 percent unfavorable rating, while their poll just a few weeks after that showed congressional Democrats with a 22-68 percent disapproval rating.

Then there's the NBC News poll from last month, which showed that just 27 percent of voters have a positive view of the Democratic Party, compared to 55 percent of those who have a negative view, another record low. CNN's own poll, which came out that same weekend, showed a 29-54 percent negative view.

CNN's Harry Enten also highlighted just how poorly Democrats are doing, looking at these polls. He could not have emphasized more heavily that the 21 percent approval rating congressional Democrats have is their record low.

Regardless of how Trump is doing, the Democrats are not all right.

🚨 #BREAKING: per CNN, Democrats in Congress now have a whopping 21% approval rating.



Democrats are self-combusting 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SdyvFEuanj — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) April 1, 2025

