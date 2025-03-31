Trump's Answer to a Question About a Third-Term Is Sure to Trigger the Media

President Donald Trump has reportedly not ruled out the possibility of seeking a third term, telling NBC News over the weekend that there are "methods" for achieving such a feat.

According to NBC News, in an interview with the outlet over the phone on Sunday morning, Trump purportedly indicated that he's seriously considering running once more, though it's "far too early to think about it."

When @kwelkernbc was on the phone with Trump, she started out by saying "I know you're joking about this," but then it turned serious. Trump wildly overstated his approval rating and said "a lot of people would like me" to have a third term. Here's the full transcript released by… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 30, 2025

"A lot of people want me to do it," Trump told "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration." Trump then reiterated that he's "focused on the current."

When asked whether he wants to serve another term, Trump replied, "Well, I like working."

"I'm not joking," Trump clarified on the call. "But I'm not—it is far too early to think about it."

Pressed on his plans, if any are in the works, Trump said, "There are methods which you could do it."

NBC News concocted a possible scenario in which Vice President JD Vance would run for president and then pass the role on to Trump. In response to the hypothetical, Trump quipped that "that's one" way to do it.

"But there are others, too," Trump continued. Asked to share another strategy, Trump simply said, "No."

Trump pointed to his poll numbers, noting that "a lot of people would like me to" hold office for a third term.

Trump has previously floated the prospect of a third term, which those with brains took as a joke to troll the media. This time, his remarks are again riling up the Left, with The Washington Post convening a cadre of constitutional law scholars to unpack Trump's comments.

LOL: CNN runs a compilation of every time President Trump has messed with the media about seeking a third term — before starting to PANIC about a third term! pic.twitter.com/ePMlprMfBT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 31, 2025

Of course, the 22nd Amendment explicitly prohibits any U.S. president from seeking more than two terms, consecutive or otherwise, in the White House. "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice," it states.

Amending the Constitution in order to abolish the two-term limit on the presidency would require either a two-thirds vote of Congress or two-thirds of the states agreeing to a constitutional convention for proposing such changes. Both would require ratification from three-quarters of the states.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) has introduced a resolution calling for an extension of presidential term limits, which would allow Trump to pursue four more years. "It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration," Ogles urged.

Trump ally and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said on NewsNation that he believes Trump will "run and win again in 2028."

"We're working on it. I think we'll have a couple of alternatives," Bannon told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo. "We'll see what the definition of term limit is."

A team is currently strategizing how Trump can overcome the constitutional maximum, Bannon said. "We've had greater long shots than Trump 2028," he remarked, teasing that they're "not prepared to talk about it publicly, but in a couple of months, I think we will be."

