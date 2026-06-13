Fox News Contributor Outlines the Things That Must Happen With Trump's Iran Deal. It's a Tall Order

Retired four-star general Jack Keane is an underrated contributor on Fox News; his analysis is always excellent. With news that President Trump has hashed out a real deal with Iran, one where a signing ceremony could take place soon, Keane highlighted a few things, all of which could upend the agreement because we’re dealing with terrorists.

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We need to know if the ayatollah is on board with this agreement first and foremost. We have government officials and military leaders— is the head of state okay with this, too? Keane acknowledged that’s probably the case, as Trump wouldn’t have such a finality in the tone of this development, but again, trust but verify.

🚨 NEW: RETIRED FOUR STAR GENERAL JACK KEANE SAYS THE AYATOLLAH MUST APPROVE TRUMP’S IRAN DEAL… AND IRAN IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION 🚨



“They want to survive. They want to recover what they've lost” pic.twitter.com/L6lUCGJvgz — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 13, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: THE WHITE HOUSE JUST BRIEFED US ON NEW DETAILS ON TRUMP’S IRAN DEAL… AND WOW! 🚨



WH Sources say Iran is READY TO SIGN, the TERMS are SET— now they’re negotiating a PLACE 🔥



THE DEAL? Iran is handing over the NUCLEAR DUST 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LwlHLCvALT — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 13, 2026

He also pointed out that the deal is risky because we know who the Iranians are. They’ve repeatedly violated the April ceasefire agreement and have since declared the resumption of their nuclear ambitions, regardless of infrastructure destruction. Keane added that Hezbollah's moving north of the Litani River also needs to be discussed to end the rocket attacks into Northern Israel.

It can’t be some temporary agreement; we must have teeth to force compliance here, and that’s where things could fall apart. We’ll see what happens.

Here’s what a senior administration official confirms to @townhallcom on Iran deal conditions:



“1. Nuclear material will be destroyed and removed

2. Nuclear program will be dismantled

3. None of their money released until they perform

4. Strait of Hormuz will be open

5. No… — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) June 12, 2026

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