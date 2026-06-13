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Tipsheet

Fox News Contributor Outlines the Things That Must Happen With Trump's Iran Deal. It's a Tall Order

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 13, 2026 7:00 AM
Fox News Contributor Outlines the Things That Must Happen With Trump's Iran Deal. It's a Tall Order
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Retired four-star general Jack Keane is an underrated contributor on Fox News; his analysis is always excellent. With news that President Trump has hashed out a real deal with Iran, one where a signing ceremony could take place soon, Keane highlighted a few things, all of which could upend the agreement because we’re dealing with terrorists. 

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We need to know if the ayatollah is on board with this agreement first and foremost. We have government officials and military leaders— is the head of state okay with this, too? Keane acknowledged that’s probably the case, as Trump wouldn’t have such a finality in the tone of this development, but again, trust but verify. 

He also pointed out that the deal is risky because we know who the Iranians are. They’ve repeatedly violated the April ceasefire agreement and have since declared the resumption of their nuclear ambitions, regardless of infrastructure destruction. Keane added that Hezbollah's moving north of the Litani River also needs to be discussed to end the rocket attacks into Northern Israel. 

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DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS IRAN ISRAEL AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

It can’t be some temporary agreement; we must have teeth to force compliance here, and that’s where things could fall apart. We’ll see what happens. 

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