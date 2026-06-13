CNN's Fact-Checker Has Vanished

Remember Daniel Dale? Well, for those who watch CNN to keep an eye on what the enemy is doing, he’s the network’s fact-checker, and he’s vanished. Some in the media noticed that he’s been absent from the airwaves ever since the merger between Warner Bros. and Paramount was announced. The network says Dale is still around, however (via NY Post):

CNN’s most recognizable fact-checker has all but disappeared from the network’s airwaves, fueling questions about the sudden absence of one of its more familiar on-air personalities.

Daniel Dale, a Canadian journo who built a national profile as fact-checker of President Trump and other politicians, has not appeared on CNN television in more than three months despite continuing to publish regular fact-checks for the network’s digital platforms.

Dale’s absence from the airwaves, which was first noticed by journalist Tommy Christopher and cited by the Status newsletter, came after the announcement for the merger between CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount Skydance, which is run by Trump ally David Ellison.

The timeline has sparked speculation that Dale was sidelined by corporate leadership at CNN’s parent company as a way to placate Trump, whose administration must give final regulatory approval for Paramount Skydance’s $110 billion acquisition of WBD.

[…]

“There is no truth to this. Daniel is a multiplatform reporter whose regular fact checks of the President are an important part of CNN’s political coverage. Like all CNN reporters, his on-air appearances are determined by the news of the day — any suggestion otherwise is false,” a CNN spokesperson told The Post.