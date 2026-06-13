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Tipsheet

Hillary Clinton Is Back and Lying Again

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 13, 2026 9:00 AM
Hillary Clinton Is Back and Lying Again
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Disgraced Democrat Hillary Clinton is continuing to perpetuate an old lie pushed by liberals to prevent election security.

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“They’re trying to kick people off of voter rolls,” Clinton said of Republicans promoting basic election integrity measures. “They’re trying to demand…you know…forms of identification most real people don’t have, and most older people, and most rural people don’t have. They are certainly redistricting to make it difficult to elect black representatives or Latino representatives or Democrats. So, that means that we have to be even more intentional in showing up and voting.”

So most “real people” (whatever that means) don’t have a REAL ID driver’s license or a passport? Military IDs are also acceptable forms of identification as described by the SAVE Act, so are our service members also not “real people?” Approximately half of all Americans maintain a valid passport, but Clinton apparently doesn’t recognize these individuals as “real people.”

And what about rural folks? It’s the same line of reasoning that political-failure Kamala Harris used in an attempt to discredit election security measures, saying that it would be “almost impossible” for those who choose not to live in urban hellscapes to find a way to scan their ID to prove their identity. Somehow, the people who are generally the most self-sufficient in America are inexplicably incapable of accomplishing the most basic tasks.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS REDISTRICTING VOTER ID

Despite Democrats insisting that you are too stupid to acquire basic identification, the vast majority of “real people” whole-heartedly support strong voter ID laws. Even 50 percent of registered Democrats support passing the SAVE Act.

California’s ballot counting timeframe was abhorrent to the point of making Kim Jong Un blush, but Democrats have the audacity to lecture the rest of the country about what is right and just in the electoral process. Any cowardly RINOs ignoring the SAVE Act are complicit in their insanity.

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