To the Shock of No One, the Dems' Approval Rating Has Dipped Even Further

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 02, 2025 7:00 AM
The Democratic Party is in its worst shape in 50 years, and what Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) did this week won’t change it. Sure, Democrats liked his speech on the Senate floor, which lasted over 24 hours—anything that rails against the Trump administration will get high marks. There’s still no plan, no unity, and no message. Booker isn’t the candidate of the future. So, even though the New Jersey Democrat broke Strom Thurmond’s record, it’s still a loss for the Left. Democrats are trying to use alleged Republican incompetence as a bridge to the midterms. Good luck with that, folks. It still doesn’t negate that the Democrats are the New York Knicks post-Isiah Thomas.

The party has already hit a historic low in approvals. After days of Tesla dealerships coming under attack by domestic terrorists and doubling down on all the wrong issues, the party’s approvals have dipped further, to the shock of no one. It’s Quinnipiac’s lowest rating for Democrats ever. Even a plurality of Democrats hate their own party, which is indicative of their base: the core is made up of single, miserable college-educated women who hate everything except DEI trash and Ukraine. 

“Holy Toledo…You just can’t get worse than these numbers,” said CNN’s Harry Enten. 

And, sorry, but Mr. Booker’s speech isn’t going to right the ship (via WaPo): 

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) broke a record Tuesday night for the longest U.S. Senate floor speech of the modern era, surpassing Sen. Strom Thurmond’s 1957 remarks inside the chamber that lasted 24 hours. 

Launching his speech Monday evening, Booker vowed to disrupt “the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able” to protest President Donald Trump. 

Well, good for you, Cory. Trump is still president, the Republicans still control Congress, we’re still going to deport illegals, egg prices will continue to drop, and the budget reconciliation package is going to sail through. Your party’s approval ratings are still in the dumpster, but you broke some records. 

UPDATE: Even Democrats know this speech meant nothing. 

