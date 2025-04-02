White House Posts Flashback: 'Trump Has Been Talking About This for Decades'
NPR CEO: We're Not Biased in Our Coverage, but We'll Drag Our Feet...
Is Elon Musk Leaving the Trump Administration? The White House Just Responded.
Trump Announces Sweeping Global Tariffs
Who's Defying Court Orders Again?
VIP
Booker's Filibuster Coverage Misses His Hypocrisy
This Explains the Left's Immigration Policies Completely
More Bad News Could Be Coming for Planned Parenthood
USCIS Stops Biden Gender Policy ‘Effective Immediately’
Details on Biden's Endorsement of Harris Shows How Much Dems Were in Disarray...
VIP
Does This New Poll Show Hopeful News for Israel?
West Virginia Governor Wants to Make State Healthier
Did You See How ABC News Covered the Wisconsin Supreme Court Race?
Three Takeaways From Yesterday's Elections
Tipsheet

After Many Warnings, Trump Admin. Freezes Funding for Maine Over Refusal to Comply With Executive Order

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | April 02, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

On Wednesday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) informed Maine that it froze the state's federal funding over their refusal to comply with President Donald Trump's executive order from early February banning boys and men from competing in girls' and women's sports. The Daily Wire reported on the update on Wednesday. 

Advertisement

The notice came in a letter from Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins:

In a letter first obtained by The Daily Wire, the USDA warned Maine, “you cannot openly violate federal law against discrimination in education and expect federal funding to continue unabated.”

“Your defiance of federal law has cost your state, which is bound by Title IX in educational programming,” said Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. “Today, I am freezing Maine’s federal funds for certain administrative and technological functions in schools. This is only the beginning, though you are free to end it at any time by protecting women and girls in compliance with federal law.”

USDA is also reviewing all research and education-related funding in Maine to see if it is in compliance with the Constitution, federal law including Titles VI and IX, and the priorities of President Donald Trump’s administration, the USDA said.

“In order to continue to receive taxpayer dollars from USDA, the state of Maine must demonstrate compliance with Title IX’s protection of female student athletes from having to compete with or against or having to appear unclothed before males,” Rollins wrote. “USDA, alongside other federal agencies, will continue to pause and, where appropriate, terminate categories of education programming in Maine if these Title IX violations are not resolved to the satisfaction of the Federal Government.”

The pause will not impact federal feeding programs or direct assistance to Mainers, Rollins noted: “if a child was fed today, they will be fed tomorrow.”

“In addition, USDA has launched a full review of grants awarded by the Biden Administration to the Maine Department of Education,” she said. “Many of these grants appear to be wasteful, redundant, or otherwise against the priorities of the Trump Administration. USDA will not extend the Biden Administration’s bloated bureaucracy and will instead focus on a Department that is farmer-first and without a leftist social agenda. We look forward to the State’s cooperation with all federal reviews and future compliance with federal law and policy.”

Recommended

Who's Defying Court Orders Again? Ann Coulter
Advertisement

The battle has been going on for months between Trump and Maine's Democratic governor, Janet Mills, with the Trump administration sending out several warnings and notices. At a White House event for governors in late February, Trump called the governor out personally for not complying, with each threatening the other about court battles.

It's not merely the governor who is being difficult. Maine Democrats in the state legislature also censured Republican Rep. Laurel Libby for daring to speak about the real-world consequences of boys competing in girls sports, including in her state. Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau, a Democrat, deleted his X account after the backlash. Last month, Libby announced that she was filing a lawsuit as a result.

Libby released a statement in response to Wednesday's news as well. "Governor Janet Mills and Maine Democrats have chosen to dig their heels in and embrace radical left-wing ideology over the safety and rights of Maine women and girls. Despite repeated warnings from President Trump, Maine Democrats continued to defy federal law, forcing Maine girls to unfairly compete against biological males," she said. "As a result, Maine's Democrat majority has poised Maine students to lose hundreds of millions in federal funding, starting with our USDA funding, instead of championing Maine girls by adhering to federal law. I continue to stand firmly with Maine girls and President Trump in the pursuit of sanity and fairness. I implore Maine Democrats to abandon this incredibly harmful and radical gender ideology for the sake of our students."

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who's Defying Court Orders Again? Ann Coulter
More Bad News Could Be Coming for Planned Parenthood Rebecca Downs
Guess Who Is Already Backing Down After Trump's Tariff Threats Jeff Charles
When Journos Report a Deportation 'Sob Story,' Be Sure to Check the Context and Fine Print Guy Benson
Details on Biden's Endorsement of Harris Shows How Much Dems Were in Disarray for 2024 Rebecca Downs
Another Country Folds in the Face of Trump's Tariff War Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Who's Defying Court Orders Again? Ann Coulter
Advertisement