Here's What Trump Had to Say to Maine Gov. About Her Failure to Comply With Protecting Girls' Sports

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order protecting girls' and women's sports by banning boys and men from participating. The executive order has been met with compliance by most states and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Not all states are complying, though, with Maine being particularly difficult.

On Friday, Trump spoke about such compliance, or lack thereof during a White House event with America's governors, an event where Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) was among those in attendance. "The NCAA has complied immediately, that's good," Trump said, though he went on to speak about Maine not comply, wondering where the governor was. "Are you not going to comply with that [executive order]," he asked her.

As the governor claimed her state was "complying with state and federal law," Trump reminded her that "well, we are the federal law." He also warned her that "you better do it, you better do it, because you're not gonna get any federal funding at all if you don't, and by the way, your population, even though it is somewhat liberal, although I did very well there, your population, it doesn't want men playing in women's sports." Trump again emphasized his warning about federal funding, during which the governor could also be heard nonchalantly saying, "we'll see you in court."

Trump didn't appear bothered in the slightest. "Good, I'll see you in federal court. I look forward to that, that should be a real easy one," he responded. "And enjoy your life after governor, 'cause I don't think you'll be in elected politics," he casually added.

Not long after, Mills released.a statement shared to the office of the governor's website. "If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides. The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President's threats," she claimed.

Mills is the one involved in seeing that her state's school children are "deprived," given that she won't follow the president's executive action that he signed for the protection of girls and women in all 50 states. This is not just when it comes to sports, but private spaces such as locker rooms for girls and women as well.

The Trump-Mills exchange also comes after Trump announced on Thursday night he was going to withhold funding from Maine until it complies with his order. Such news was shared over X by Republican state Rep. Laurel Libby.

BREAKING



President Trump pledges to step in to protect girls' sports in Maine and clean up the failure by both the Maine Principals' Association and the Maine Democrat Majority!

Libby also thanked Trump for his actions, pointing to how a young man placed fifth when competing against other males in Maine placed first when allowed to compete against young women.

A reply from Libby to another user thanking her also called out the Maine Principals' Association and the Maine Democrat Majority for how they "tried to ignore our girls," adding, "I bet this gets their attention."

Thank you President Trump — biological men have no place in women's sports — we Mainers appreciate you stepping in where the Maine Principals' Association and the Maine Democrat Majority have failed!