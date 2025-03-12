State Rep. Laurel Libby Files Lawsuit After Censured for Standing Up for Girls' Sports

With Maine defying President Donald Trump's executive order on protecting girls' and women's sports, the administration has continuously taken action against the state to ensure enforcement, including this week. It's not just the Trump administration standing up to Gov. Janet Mills and other Maine Democrats, though. State Rep. Laurel Libby, a Republican, has made it quite clear she's with the president on this key issue, and was censured last month as a result. She vowed that she would not be silenced, though, and on Tuesday, she announced she's suing Maine Speaker Ryan Fecteau, a Democrat.

🚨 LAWSUIT FILED:



Today, I filed a lawsuit against the Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, Ryan Fecteau, for attempting to silence both me and my constituents, whom I was elected to represent. pic.twitter.com/VJ9WAzg8F0 — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) March 11, 2025

In addition to sharing a copy of the cover to her X account, Laurel also released a statement.

"Instead of having an open and honest debate about the devastating impacts of Maine girls being forced to compete against biological males, Speaker Fecteau and his Democratic colleagues resorted to canceling and silencing me. Speaker Fecteau and the Democrat majority are risking hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for our schools by stubbornly refusing to address this injustice," she pointed out, also highlighting how Mills and Fecteau are harming the state. "I have the constitutional right to speak out and my constituents have the right to full representation in the Maine House. Biological males have no place in girls' sports. Our girls have every right, under federal law, to fair competition in sports. We will not let them be erased by the Democrat majority advancing a woke progressive agenda."

Libby also commented on the lawsuit in reply over X to Alleigh Marré, the founder of American Parents Coalition, reiterating that she, her constituents, and the Maine girls she is speaking up for "will not be silenced."

Maine's Democrat Majority resorted to these intimidation tactics because *they know* their deeply unpopular position is indefensible.



I will not be silenced. My constituents will not be silenced. Maine girls will not be silenced. — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) March 11, 2025

Neither Fecteau nor Mills has released a statement on the lawsuit, either on their website or through their X accounts, as of Wednesday night, over 24 hours after the lawsuit was annoucned. The speaker deleted his X account last month, after censuring Libby. In fact, Fecteau's last statement was from almost a month ago, with regards to the censure.

Mills has also curiously not even responded on her website or through her X accounts regarding the United States Department of Agriculture's decision to halt funding to certain schools in the University of Maine System.

