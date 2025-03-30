Woman Who Ate Concrete Chasing After a Trump Supporter on NYC Subway Has Been Identified

This showdown was absolute cinema. It also showed how insane Democrats have become: an unhinged liberal accosted a Trump supporter on the New York City subway, eventually leading to a chase where the considerably older woman ate pavement as she gave chase to the MAGA supporter.

The Trump supporter was nonwhite, but that didn’t stop this woman from attacking him as uneducated and racist. This exchange is why Democrats are going to have trouble pivoting since the core of their base is miserable, unapproachable, illiberal, and unspooled. And this woman has now been identified, whom her colleagues allege has gone off the “deep end” when it comes to politics (via NY Post):

The woman who received “instant karma” after berating a President Trump supporter on the subway — and then face-planting on the platform after trying to grab his “Make America Great Again” hat — is an increasingly “agitated” creative director for several luxury brands, The Post has learned. Alberta Testanero, a 55-year-old dual Italian-American citizen, went viral for the caught-on-video incident on the 6 train in Midtown last week after branding the MAGA fan “uneducated” and a “racist.” Testanero has gone off the deep end when it comes to politics, a former colleague claimed. “She and I stopped being friends a while ago, as she became extremely liberal and very agitated,” the one-time coworker told The Post. “I see nothing has changed, but now she’s gotten into the extreme, doing things like this,” the coworker said of the subway incident, adding that Testanero was known to argue with Republicans and frequently call out people she deemed “racist.” A freelance creative director and branding specialist who has worked with posh outfits like Tiffany & Co., Coach, Bergdorf Goodman and Kate Spade, Testanero prides herself on “maintaining the highest standards,” according to her online profiles. […] “If you f–king voted for Trump, you’re a racist!” Testanero yelled at the man during the March 19 incident. The young man laughed, asking how he could be racist and arguing he is indeed “highly educated.” “Oh, are you?” Testanero responded. “Then why are you wearing that hat? Only uneducated people wear that hat.”

The woman is a lunatic, like the rest of her party.