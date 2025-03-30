How Bill Maher Reacted to NPR CEO's Congressional Hearing Will Probably Shock Libs
The One Thing to Keep in Mind About the Latest Story Involving Pete...
Hillary Clinton Can Go Straight To Hell
The New York Times Just Leveled the Democratic Party and It Was Well-Deserved
This Democrat Just Called for 'Shadow Government' to Fight Trump
VIP
The Real Reasons Why Democrats are Fighting DOGE
VIP
Los Angeles Sheriff's Office Claims Long Permit Delays Not Its Fault
Gratitude vs. Attitude
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 261: The Foundational Meaning of ‘Rock’ in the...
Early Americans Recognized Occupational Licensing Was a Racket
Constitutional Crisis
Wisconsin Dems Accuse Elon Musk of Trying to 'Buy Votes' Ahead of State...
Tesla 'Global Day of Action' Leads to Arrests
Appeals Court Deliver Good News for Elon Musk, Trump Administration
Tipsheet

Woman Who Ate Concrete Chasing After a Trump Supporter on NYC Subway Has Been Identified

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 30, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

This showdown was absolute cinema. It also showed how insane Democrats have become: an unhinged liberal accosted a Trump supporter on the New York City subway, eventually leading to a chase where the considerably older woman ate pavement as she gave chase to the MAGA supporter.

Advertisement

The Trump supporter was nonwhite, but that didn’t stop this woman from attacking him as uneducated and racist. This exchange is why Democrats are going to have trouble pivoting since the core of their base is miserable, unapproachable, illiberal, and unspooled. And this woman has now been identified, whom her colleagues allege has gone off the “deep end” when it comes to politics (via NY Post): 

The woman who received “instant karma” after berating a President Trump supporter on the subway — and then face-planting on the platform after trying to grab his “Make America Great Again” hat — is an increasingly “agitated” creative director for several luxury brands, The Post has learned. 

Alberta Testanero, a 55-year-old dual Italian-American citizen, went viral for the caught-on-video incident on the 6 train in Midtown last week after branding the MAGA fan “uneducated” and a “racist.” 

Testanero has gone off the deep end when it comes to politics, a former colleague claimed. 

“She and I stopped being friends a while ago, as she became extremely liberal and very agitated,” the one-time coworker told The Post. 

“I see nothing has changed, but now she’s gotten into the extreme, doing things like this,” the coworker said of the subway incident, adding that Testanero was known to argue with Republicans and frequently call out people she deemed “racist.” 

A freelance creative director and branding specialist who has worked with posh outfits like Tiffany & Co., Coach, Bergdorf Goodman and Kate Spade, Testanero prides herself on “maintaining the highest standards,” according to her online profiles.

[…] 

“If you f–king voted for Trump, you’re a racist!” Testanero yelled at the man during the March 19 incident. 

The young man laughed, asking how he could be racist and arguing he is indeed “highly educated.” 

“Oh, are you?” Testanero responded. “Then why are you wearing that hat? Only uneducated people wear that hat.”

Recommended

How Bill Maher Reacted to NPR CEO's Congressional Hearing Will Probably Shock Libs Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The woman is a lunatic, like the rest of her party.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Bill Maher Reacted to NPR CEO's Congressional Hearing Will Probably Shock Libs Matt Vespa
The One Thing to Keep in Mind About the Latest Story Involving Pete Hegseth Matt Vespa
Hillary Clinton Can Go Straight To Hell Derek Hunter
The New York Times Just Leveled the Democratic Party and It Was Well-Deserved Jeff Charles
Tesla 'Global Day of Action' Leads to Arrests Sarah Arnold
This Is Why We Must NEVER Give Up Our Right to Keep and Bear Arms. EVER! Tom Knighton

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Bill Maher Reacted to NPR CEO's Congressional Hearing Will Probably Shock Libs Matt Vespa
Advertisement