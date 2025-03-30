Smuggling Illegal Aliens Out of the U.S. Became a Lucrative Business Under the Trump Admin

Under the Trump administration's strong border policies, a new challenge has emerged: a growing number of illegal immigrants are attempting to smuggle themselves out of the United States to avoid deportation penalties. Despite the administration's efforts to secure the border and enforce immigration laws, these individuals are now finding ways to bypass the legal system, taking advantage of gaps in enforcement. Witnesses confirm this troubling trend, which further underscores the need for continued vigilance and robust action to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and that American citizens are protected from the consequences of illegal immigration.

According to new reports, with many illegal aliens facing the possibility of being sent to prison in Central America, millions have decided to self-deport. This is a stark contrast to the previous administration, where millions were entering the U.S. They are using coyotes to get them back over the border, which has turned into a lucrative business.

Jeff Lamour, a Haitian American businessman in Albertville, told 1819 News that smugglers are charging illegal immigrants as much as $10,000 per person to transport them across the border. He explained that many immigrants can afford the fee because they have been saving money from their jobs in the U.S.

This [self-deporting] industry with the coyotes, it has become a multi-million dollar industry over here now. You got those guys that are going from Indiana, from Alabama, in those vans where they’re smuggling people to New Mexico, to border states. They’re making a ton of money. If they go deposit money at the bank, it’s going to raise a red flag. You know, I had a gentleman a couple days ago trying to buy a car with cash, straight cash. He just don’t know what to do with it because he has a lot of cash from the shuttle industry.” There’s a private industry making millions of dollars over here because people can't go back and deport themselves because they're going to get deported back to Haiti which Haiti right now is under a crisis for gangs and violence in the capital area and so people are having to kind of self-deport themselves back to Mexico and some of them are going back to Chile so they're kind of making their way back out. There’s not much you can do. The president wants what the president wants. That's what the American people want and the president has got to respect what the American people want. Americans are really frustrated.

Lamour also explained that many illegal immigrants, specifically Haitians, are going into hiding and selling their vehicles to avoid interaction with local authorities. He also criticized the Biden administration’s policies, particularly the parole program, which he called a "Biden scam program." Lamour explained that this program allows companies and staffing agencies to pay lower wages, acknowledging the frustrations of Americans, saying that it’s understandable for people to feel uneasy when illegal immigrants crowd into neighborhoods, especially when they live near expensive homes.