How Bill Maher Reacted to NPR CEO's Congressional Hearing Will Probably Shock Libs

The HBO host made these remarks during the Overtime part of Real Time, but one thing was clear: the comedian is in favor of defunding National Public Radio. Bill Maher described the outlet as crazy far-left and ripped apart its CEO, Katherine Maher, no relation, who delivered a most unbelievable congressional testimony this week. Ms. Maher was obliterated during the hearing. When asked about her extreme views, she tried to deny it, only to have congressional Republicans whip out her old social media posts. Maher added that in today’s political climate, NPR’s original mission can’t be taxpayer-funded (via Fox News):

Advertisement

BREAKING: Bill Maher supports defunding NPR.



"We're so polarized. These outlets became popular at a time when Republicans and Democrats didn't hate each other and weren't at each other's throats and didn't think each other was an existential threat. In that world, you can't have… pic.twitter.com/bTgn3s7mwd — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) March 29, 2025

During his online "Overtime" segment, Maher read a viewer question asking the panel to react to the testimony of NPR CEO Katherine Maher (no relation) and PBS CEO Paula Kerger, who defended their outlets to the House of Representatives' newly-formed Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee as GOP lawmakers call to strip them of taxpayer money over their left-wing bias. […] "Give me a break, lady," Maher reacted Friday. "I mean, they're crazy far-left." The HBO host went on to say the country is "past the age" where the federal government can subsidize outlets like NPR and PBS. "Why do we need to subsidize," Maher asked. "We're so polarized. These outlets became popular at a time when Republicans and Democrats didn't hate each other and weren't at each other's throats and didn't think each other was an existential threat. In that world, you can't have places like this, I think, anymore. They have to be private." In her opening remarks, Katherine Maher said NPR plays an essential role in "delivering unbiased, nonpartisan, fact-based reporting" to Americans. She said NPR is the only "non-paywalled" news outlet with a reporter dedicated to covering veterans’ issues, and she believes local public journalism "has never been more important to American families."

Say what you will about Maher. No kidding, he’s not a conservative and a Trump critic, but he’s honest. He’s called out his side over their COVID hysterics, wokeism, anti-free speech shenanigans, and the Left’s growing affinity for radical Islam and antisemitism. I’m not afraid of Maher challenging us, and neither is Trump, who invited the HBO host to dinner at a future date, which Kid Rock brokered.

Maher has been gracious with the invitation—over the moon, really: the president of the United States invited him to dinner. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, no matter who occupies the office. He’s excited about the event and couldn’t care less if liberals are mad at him over it.