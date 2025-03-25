Rashida Tlaib Won't Condemn Acts of Domestic Terrorism Against Tesla

As Telsa car dealerships have experienced violent attacks, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) refuses to denounce these acts of domestic terrorism.

Footages shared on Tuesday morning by the Daily Caller shows Tlaib, sporting a keffiyeh, greeting the reporter who has identified himself as Myles Morrell, though she pivots to ask about how much he's being paid, since she claims that "I believe you should be paid a fair wage."

Tlaib continues to cut Morrell off as he seeks to ask the congresswoman about the attacks against Teslas. As he finally gets the chance to ask in full, "Will you condemn the recent attacks on Tesla dealerships?"

With a smile on her face and even a giggle in her tone, the congresswoman keeps walking though she points to Morrell, gesturing at him as she brings up and asks about "the health coverage" he supposedly receives as a reporter, adding, "because I'm telling you this is very dangerous on how you have to walk up and down these steps."

Morrell tries once more to asks if she will condemn such attacks, only for her to completely ignore the question as she turns her back on Morrell and walks into the Capitol building.

🚨 Rep. Rashida Tlaib completely IGNORES question about condemning Tesla violence 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5oyRIlySAj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 25, 2025

This is a particularly petty move from the congresswoman, as she took the time to interact with Morrell and clearly heard the question, despite how she tried to speak over him. Why is it so difficult to say whether or not she condemned the attacks or at least talk about something relevant?

Tlaib does not appear to have condemned or addressed the acts of domestic terrorism, though she has called out Elon Musk plenty in recent weeks, especially from her official account on X.

As noteworthy as her response to Morrell's questioning is, for all of the wrong reasons, this is not an unusual pattern for Tlaib. She was also directly confronted by Fox News' Hillary Vaughn just days after the October 7, 2023, attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel. Flanked by staff as she angrily walked by, Tlaib could not speak to whether she condemned the beheading of babies or burning children alive, as was the case in Israel. It was also tellingly through a statement sent to the Detroit News that Tlaib even spoke about the attack on Israel that took place.

The particularly anti-Israel Squad member was also confronted by Vaughn inside the Capitol last year, as Vaughn asked about the "death to America" chants taking place in Dearborn, where her district is located. Tlaib responded by aggressively ranting against Fox News and also went after Vaughn when it comes to "racist tropes."

As for those allegedly committing such attacks, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has made it clear that such violence will not be tolerated. The alleged perpetrators have been charged by the Department of Justice, with such violence being considered acts of domestic terrorism.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are firebombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

