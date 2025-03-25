Trump Just Won Two Critical Victories in Court

The Trump administration has won some victories in its battle against the Democrats’ lawfare campaign.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang on March 18 ruled that the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had likely violated the Constitution when it shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This came as the result of a lawsuit filed by more than two dozen current and former USAID employees and contractors challenging the Trump administration’s move.

Chuang issued a preliminary injunction against DOGE and ordered the agency to restore employees’ access to email, payment, and other electronic systems. He further barred the agency from taking further action against employees while the matter was being litigated.

The Trump administration filed an emergency motion for a stay pending appeal. The motion sought to stop the judge’s preliminary injunction, arguing that it restricts the Executive Branch’s ability to manage USAID.

The White House characterized Chuang’s ruling as an overreach that would disrupt USAID operations by preventing Jeremy Lewin, USAID’s Chief Operating Officer, from carrying out his duties.

The administration contended that the injunction should be paused to allow Lewin to perform his duties. It argued that the court’s inclusion of Lewin in the injunction because of his previous role as a DOGE Team Lead lacks legal basis and causes irreparable harm by freezing the agency’s functions.

The White House further insisted that Elon Musk, the head of the DOGE initiative, is not an “Officer” under the Appointments Clause, which means he does not have to be approved by the Senate confirmation process. The administration pointed out that Musk does not possess the formal authority to make binding decisions; he only serves in an advisory capacity to President Trump.

The administration’s attorneys argued that the lower court made a mistake by equating Musk’s influence with a legal authority he does not possess. The motion details how the president has broad discretion when it comes to foreign policy decisions. USAID’s functions fall within this authority.

The Fourth Circuit sided with the Trump administration, issuing a stay on the lower court’s injunction that will remain in place until the close of business on Thursday.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Trump Administration filed Motion to Stay ⬇️outrageous order. Opening Paragraph sets stage perfectly! Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals is taking this very seriously, having ordered Plaintiffs to file response by Monday 10 a.m. 1/ https://t.co/wD1r3iynMH pic.twitter.com/PA5Zj7MQoF — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 23, 2025

This comes after the Fourth Circuit stayed another injunction against Trump’s effort to purge the federal government of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING 🐂💩! National Ass. of Diversity Officers JUST filed most outrageous motion in district court seeking to "Vacate Preliminary Injunction." To simplify: Court GRANTED National Ass. of Diversity Officers injunction & now they are asking same court to tear it up!!! 1/ — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 22, 2025

In another victory for the Trump administration, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals slapped a stay on a judge’s order, forcing the White House to begin admitting refugees again. This came after the White House filed another emergency motion to put a pause on the lower court’s preliminary injunction.

The court granted the Trump administration’s request to halt most of the injunction. This allows the White House to pause refugee admissions for those who applied after January 20. However, the president will still have to process those who were conditionally approved for refugee status before that date.

Of course, this battle is far from over. These cases, along with the others Democrats have filed to hamper Trump’s agenda, will likely make it to the Supreme Court.