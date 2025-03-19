AG Bondi Issued a Five-Word Warning to the Tesla Terrorists

For weeks, there have been multiple incidents of domestic terrorism against Tesla. Dealerships and repair shops have been targeted, with Molotov cocktails being used this time. These aren’t isolated incidents. Attorney General Pam Bondi suspects they’re well-funded, coordinated attacks on the company and its customers. It’s an explicit attempt to attack Elon Musk.

“We are coming after you,” said the attorney general to Fox News’ Will Cain. “It will not be tolerated.”

Ms. Bondi also torched the district judge who tried to usurp power on immigration policy. James Boasberg issued an unlawful ruling, invalidating the Trump administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to expedite the deportation of foreign terrorists. It is related to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. This clown even tried to order the deportation flights to be returned to the US, but they were already over international waters. The attorney general was clear that this little judge lacked the authority to oversee any of these matters.