Trump Is Punishing Venezuela for Sending Gang Members to America
New Poll Shows Democratic Voters Still Haven't Learned Their Lesson
Racist Lefty 'Journalist' Exploits Violence Against Black People to Attack Tom Homan
Pam Bondi Takes Aim at Jasmine Crockett Over Comments on Elon Musk
VIP
The Democrats Would Be Utterly Foolish to Push Bernie Sanders and AOC
Federal Judge Issues Another Ruling Against Trump Administration's Mass Deportation Effort...
VIP
DOJ Re-Evaluating Some of Its Litigation Positions on Gun Cases
Venezuela Is Now Accepting Deportation Flights From US
MSNBC Warns AOC, Sanders Against Using This Word on Their Latest Tour
Former GOP Rep Mia Love Has Died
Rand Paul to Introduce Bill to Get Rid of Department of Education
After a Child’s Murder, a Father’s Quest for Justice
This Government Agency May Help ICE With Mass Deportations
Reversal: Tim Walz Forced to Walk Back One of His Weird Attacks
Tipsheet

Another Transgender Activist Charged Over Tesla Attack

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell | March 24, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

A "transgender"-identifying activist was charged with vandalizing a newly constructed Tesla service center near Chicago following the firebombings of two other Tesla sites allegedly by "trans" suspects.

Advertisement

Evan "Erin" L. White, 27, the third known "trans" extremist arrested over attacks on Tesla, allegedly spray-painted obscene messages against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the Chicago-area property's walls and windows. The words "Trans Rights Are Human Rights" and "Trump Sold Us" were also reportedly written in white paint.

White, a biological male who uses "she/they" pronouns, was booked as a 6'2" woman into Cook County Jail on charges of criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony, and criminal trespassing.

White's now-scrubbed LinkedIn page said he's in the midst of a career change but currently works as a bartender in Long Grove, Illinois.

According to The Arlington Cardinal, a local outlet covering Chicago news, on March 14, two passing motorists called 911 to report a vandal actively defacing the future Tesla dealership with anti-Musk graffiti. The second witness pulled into an adjacent parking lot and let their dash camera record the crime in progress. Buffalo Grove Police Department officers arrived and immediately arrested White, who lives within half a mile of the crime scene.

Recommended

The Agony of John Roberts Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

White was released pre-trial in accordance with Pretrial Fairness Act guidelines. Release conditions include an order for White to stay away from any and all Tesla dealerships. White is scheduled to appear in court on the morning of May 2 following an initial hearing Wednesday.

The vandalism cleanup cost is approximately $1,800, and repairing the defaced wall panels will cost $7,100, according to the Cook County State's Attorney.

Situated in Chicago's northwest suburbs, the 50,000-square-foot Tesla sales, service, and delivery center is set to open this year.

Last week, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a slew of severe charges against several violent far-left arsonists who allegedly attacked separate Tesla sites across the country. Two "transgender" radicals are among the trio of anti-Musk agitators federally charged over the destruction of these Tesla properties.

Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, who uses the "trans" alias "Allison Tesla," was arrested over the Inauguration Day firebombing and February 19 shooting of a Tesla showroom in Salem, Oregon.

He has since been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device. Lansky was apprehended after throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at the Tesla locale, according to the Trump DOJ.

Advertisement

"Lucy Grace," 40, formerly Justin Thomas Nelson, was nabbed in Loveland, Colorado, after allegedly attempting to light Teslas on fire with improvised incendiary devices.

Per police reports, Nelson repeatedly returned to a local Tesla lot from the end of January throughout February to carry out a string of arson attacks. Nelson also allegedly spray-painted "Nazi" under the dealership's entrance sign. According to authorities, on February 24, Nelson was arrested on the scene in possession of more firebomb materials.

Nelson now faces federal charges of maliciously destroying property.

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

Help us continue to report on DOGE's accomplishments and expose Big Government corruption. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Agony of John Roberts Kurt Schlichter
Liberal Magazine Thought They Were Slamming Trump With This Name. It's Actually Awesome. Matt Vespa
Federal Judge Issues Another Ruling Against Trump Administration's Mass Deportation Efforts Jeff Charles
Pam Bondi Takes Aim at Jasmine Crockett Over Comments on Elon Musk Jeff Charles
Trump Is Punishing Venezuela for Sending Gang Members to America Katie Pavlich
What’s the Answer to the Activist Judge Problem that Threatens to Derail Trump’s Presidency? Scott Morefield

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Agony of John Roberts Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement