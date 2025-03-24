Another Transgender Activist Charged Over Tesla Attack

A "transgender"-identifying activist was charged with vandalizing a newly constructed Tesla service center near Chicago following the firebombings of two other Tesla sites allegedly by "trans" suspects.

Advertisement

Evan "Erin" L. White, 27, the third known "trans" extremist arrested over attacks on Tesla, allegedly spray-painted obscene messages against Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the Chicago-area property's walls and windows. The words "Trans Rights Are Human Rights" and "Trump Sold Us" were also reportedly written in white paint.

White, a biological male who uses "she/they" pronouns, was booked as a 6'2" woman into Cook County Jail on charges of criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony, and criminal trespassing.

A trans leftist in Buffalo Grove, Ill. was arrested on March 14 for allegedly attacking a newly constructed Tesla service center near Chicago.



Erin L. White, 27, has been charged with felony criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.



White is at least the third known… pic.twitter.com/8qf1ccOj2q — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 19, 2025

White's now-scrubbed LinkedIn page said he's in the midst of a career change but currently works as a bartender in Long Grove, Illinois.

According to The Arlington Cardinal, a local outlet covering Chicago news, on March 14, two passing motorists called 911 to report a vandal actively defacing the future Tesla dealership with anti-Musk graffiti. The second witness pulled into an adjacent parking lot and let their dash camera record the crime in progress. Buffalo Grove Police Department officers arrived and immediately arrested White, who lives within half a mile of the crime scene.

White was released pre-trial in accordance with Pretrial Fairness Act guidelines. Release conditions include an order for White to stay away from any and all Tesla dealerships. White is scheduled to appear in court on the morning of May 2 following an initial hearing Wednesday.

The vandalism cleanup cost is approximately $1,800, and repairing the defaced wall panels will cost $7,100, according to the Cook County State's Attorney.

Situated in Chicago's northwest suburbs, the 50,000-square-foot Tesla sales, service, and delivery center is set to open this year.

Last week, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a slew of severe charges against several violent far-left arsonists who allegedly attacked separate Tesla sites across the country. Two "transgender" radicals are among the trio of anti-Musk agitators federally charged over the destruction of these Tesla properties.

Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, who uses the "trans" alias "Allison Tesla," was arrested over the Inauguration Day firebombing and February 19 shooting of a Tesla showroom in Salem, Oregon.

He has since been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device. Lansky was apprehended after throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at the Tesla locale, according to the Trump DOJ.

Breaking: A Portland far-left extremist has been arrested over the firebombing and shooting attacks on @Tesla in Salem, Ore.



Adam Matthew Lansky (b. Nov 1983) has been federally charged by the DOJ with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device. He's accused of… pic.twitter.com/PxAGap722S — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2025

Advertisement

"Lucy Grace," 40, formerly Justin Thomas Nelson, was nabbed in Loveland, Colorado, after allegedly attempting to light Teslas on fire with improvised incendiary devices.

Per police reports, Nelson repeatedly returned to a local Tesla lot from the end of January throughout February to carry out a string of arson attacks. Nelson also allegedly spray-painted "Nazi" under the dealership's entrance sign. According to authorities, on February 24, Nelson was arrested on the scene in possession of more firebomb materials.

Nelson now faces federal charges of maliciously destroying property.

Lucy Grace Nelson, a leftist man whose real identity is Justin Thomas Nelson, is referred to as a "woman" in the mainstream media reports about his alleged violent attacks on @Tesla property in Colorado. He was allegedly found with homemade bombs.



Online, Nelson groomed… pic.twitter.com/b7D5bhkx3B — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 27, 2025

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

Help us continue to report on DOGE's accomplishments and expose Big Government corruption. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.