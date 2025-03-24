This Survey of Young Voters Might Send Dems Into a Spiral
Tipsheet

Scott Walker Explains Why the Wisconsin Supreme Court Race Has National Implications

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | March 24, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Next week, Wisconsin voters will go to the polls to elect a new justice for their state Supreme Court, with early voting having already started. Although the race is nonpartisan, the two candidates are supported by major political parties, with Democrats supporting Susan Crawford and Republicans supporting Brad Schimel. Last Friday, President Donald Trump endorsed Schimel, who also has the support of former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI). Not only does Walker enthusiastically support Schimel, he's also reminded how the race has national implications.

In a post from Monday morning, Walker reposted Marquette Law's Craig Gilbert's take on the race, specifically when it comes to the national implications involved. As Walker sees it, it's the Democrats who are to blame. "Democrats nationalized this race when they said that Crawford’s election would allow the court to redraw Congressional districts and eliminate 2 House Republicans from WI," he argued, also pointing out how liberal mega-donor George Soros has spent considerable money in the race. As Walker also warned, "They want to stop the Trump agenda. We can’t let that happen!"

Walker has posted about Soros' role in the race numerous times in the past month. This includes sharing a Fox News article from last week, focusing on some of Crawford's alarming rulings, which she's defended, as well as her financial backing from Soros. 

Elon Musk has also chimed in about the race, including with a repost of Walker to warn of Soros' role. Musk has also posted Trump's Truth Social post in support of Schimel multiple times over the weekend and also shared the link to a space that Team Schimel was hosting on Saturday. 

It's not just Soros who is getting involved in the race. Further, other figures outside of Wisconsin have also rallied to support Crawford, including and especially Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who has made the race that much more about Musk than he needs to make it. The DNC's official X account has been talking about the race in the context of claiming "Elon Musk is trying to buy Wisconsin's Supreme Court," as if that's not what Soros is trying to do. 

Other national implications, as Walker highlighted, include shrinking the Republican members of Wisconsin's Congressional delegation due to redistricting. Of the eight congressional seats, Republicans control six of them. The two Democrats, Reps. Mark Pocan of the D+19 2nd Congressional District, and Gwen Moore of the D+25 4th Congressional District, are particularly far to the left.

In addition to Walker, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) is also warning voters about Crawford. They released an ad to their X account on Monday morning. 

Schimel has previously served as the state's attorney general, as well as a district attorney and circuit court judge. Crawford is currently a judge for Branch 1 of the Dane County Circuit Court in Wisconsin. The winner will serve a 10-year term. With the April 2023 election of Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who was supported by Democrats, the court now has a 4-3 majority. "The 2025 race will determine whether the liberals will retain their 4-3 majority or if there will be a 3-3 split," Ballotpedia explained about the upcoming race. 

The race is considered a battleground one, less than five months after the 2024 election. Trump won Wisconsin last November, just as he won all of the swing states. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin just narrowly won reelection, though it looked for a time that Republican Eric Hovde would emerge victorious in this close race decided by less than one percentage point. 

