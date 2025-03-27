Police Arrest Suspected Arsonist Who Targeted Tesla Center
Tipsheet

The New #1 Conservative Podcast in America

Townhall Staff
Townhall Staff | March 27, 2025 6:19 PM
Turning Point USA

Move over, conservative podcasters. There's a new king at #1.

In what is being called a "seismic shift" sending "shockwaves across the conservative media landscape," Salem Radio host Charlie Kirk, host of The Charlie Kirk Show, now has the #1 conservative podcast in America, and ranks as the #2 news podcast overall, following his takeover of the legendary Rush Limbaugh time slot.

Yes, you read that right. Kirk has the top conservative podcast in America – topping other highly popular and listened-to shows from media figures like Ben Shapiro, Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and more.

A press release from Salem Media Group, Townhall's parent company, details that a "once considered an unfillable void has now become the launchpad for a new movement." Adding, "Since partnering with Salem Media Group, Kirk’s meteoric rise has been nothing short of historic. Audience numbers are skyrocketing. Engagement is off the charts. And for the first time in over a decade, a fresh voice has taken control of the mic and the momentum."

“This isn’t just a win for Charlie,” said David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group. “This is a defining moment for conservative media. The torch has been passed, and we’re not looking back.”

Brad Parscale, Chief Strategy Officer at Salem Media Group, echoed Santrella's sentiment, stating, "This is just the beginning for us. We’re grateful for the trust of our listeners and proud to support talent like Charlie who can connect so deeply with the audience. We’re taking this moment to celebrate but also to stay focused on the work ahead.”

Kirk, known from college campuses to Capitol Hill, exudes an "unapologetic, high-octane conservatism" that truly resonates with his listeners and viewers across generations. He's not afraid to discuss the tough issues with anyone, whether California Governor Gavin Newsom (whose son is a fan, by the way) or college students who dare to go toe-to-toe.

While no one dared to believe that Kirk could fill the shoes of America's Anchorman Rush Limbaugh, he has done just that. Not only did he take over Limbaugh's radio time slot, he grew the audience by millions, securing loyal listeners across mediums and platforms.

"This is about building a future Rush would be proud of,” said Charlie Kirk. “We’re not just talking. We’re activating a generation."

Editor's Note: Townhall and Salem Media Group are rapidly becoming a major force in conservative media. What was once dominated by legacy platforms is now being reshaped by a new generation, driven by fresh talent, smart digital strategy, and a deep understanding of where the audience is heading next.

