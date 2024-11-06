BREAKING: Trump Elected 47th President of the United States
Trump Wins Wisconsin

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 06, 2024 1:49 AM
It's over. Donald Trump has retaken the state of Wisconsin, delivering another blow to Kamala Harris’ already-dead 2024 political chances. If this was part of her highway to the White House, an overpass just collapsed.

For weeks, the internals seemed horrific for Kamala. Mark Halperin has been alluding to private polling showing that Kamala was on shaking ground. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s (D-WI) internals supported this, putting her in a precarious position along with the vice president, who was trailing Trump by three points. As it turns out, Trump doubled his support among black voters in the state.

Trump had already won the election when he took Pennsylvania earlier this morning. The 2024 map is shaping to be almost a carbon copy of 2016.

