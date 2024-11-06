Trump Wins Wisconsin

It's over. Donald Trump has retaken the state of Wisconsin, delivering another blow to Kamala Harris’ already-dead 2024 political chances. If this was part of her highway to the White House, an overpass just collapsed.

For weeks, the internals seemed horrific for Kamala. Mark Halperin has been alluding to private polling showing that Kamala was on shaking ground. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s (D-WI) internals supported this, putting her in a precarious position along with the vice president, who was trailing Trump by three points. As it turns out, Trump doubled his support among black voters in the state.

Trump had already won the election when he took Pennsylvania earlier this morning. The 2024 map is shaping to be almost a carbon copy of 2016.

“My reporting continues to be that Wisconsin is looking very bad for the Democrats and that Milwaukee turnout is not what it needs to be for her to win the state. I reported a few days ago that Republicans were feeling very good and Democrats feeling very bad about Wisconsin. So… pic.twitter.com/bB6Acle1mx — 2WAY (@2waytvapp) November 6, 2024

Two male students at the liberal University of Wisconsin-Madison tell CNN they're keeping their votes "under wraps" with a smirk. pic.twitter.com/ZYbep7QkS4 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 5, 2024

Female Wisconsin voter: I voted for Trump to secure the border, fix the economy, and keep my kids safe. pic.twitter.com/lJYch8NA2I — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2024

.@NBCNews exit poll: Trump doubled his support among Black voters in Wisconsin compared 2020 https://t.co/FrK8iSg0yq pic.twitter.com/8RT3yaQeAE — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) November 6, 2024