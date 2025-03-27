NPR CEO's Testimony on Capitol Hill Yesterday Was a Disaster

This might be one of my favorite Congressional hearing exchanges of all time -- or at least within recent memory. It features Republican Congressman Brandon Gill, a freshman from Texas, and the CEO of National Public Radio, Katherine Maher. We'll get there, but before we proceed any further, please recall that this is the same Katherine Miller whose long virtual trail of woke, partisan, knee-jerk social media posts caused a stir after she was tapped to take the helm of taxpayer-funded NPR last year. This clip has also made the rounds, in which she laments our society's "reverence for the truth" as a "distraction" and obstacle to making progress and "getting important things done." In the hearing yesterday, she tried to claim these comments have been taken out of context, but her point seems fairly straightforward here, and it's certainly interesting coming from someone who leads a newsroom:

Advertisement

NPR's CEO Katherine Maher: "Truth is a distraction from getting things done"



Our tax dollars fund this, @DOGE pic.twitter.com/N60gECG3zO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 24, 2024



She just claimed in her testimony that her true meaning in that talk was that we must "focus on the facts." Hmm:

NPR CEO Katherine Maher on her past denunciations of the First Amendment and laments that free speech exists in America: “I so appreciate the opportunity to perhaps clarify some things. My talk about truth was really referencing the way that people use truth to refer to belief as… pic.twitter.com/Xhgw0Na1Nf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 26, 2025



It's worth noting that prior to arriving at taxpayer-funded NPR, she spent years as a top official at Wikipedia, which is under scrutiny for systemic political and ideological bias among its editors (hint: It's not right-wing bias). In any case, under oath, Maher was grilled about her new organization's infamous lefty bias. Watching her try to grapple with a series of major examples proffered by Congressman Jim Jordan was entertaining:

This clip is “Hot Wheels is just my funny name for immigration policy” but for political bias at NPR. Yes, sounds believable no Rs work here 🤷🏼‍♀️. Yes, we get all gigantic, important stories wrong in ways that only help/align with Ds, but we’re not biased! pic.twitter.com/Rb1cH4BSKU — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 26, 2025



Jordan's sourcing, by the way, was longtime, decorated and liberal NPR journalist Uri Berliner, who publicly blew the whistle on the organization's screaming bias in an essay published last spring. He was suspended for doing so, then resigned, citing disparagement from...Katherine Maher. She said yesterday that she wishes she'd gotten an opportunity to speak to him. His reaction:

Katherine Maher just said “I wish I had the opportunity to speak with Mr. Berliner” when I was at NPR. But she did. — Uri Berliner (@uberliner) March 26, 2025



He noted that his piece closed by welcoming Maher to NPR. “I'll be rooting for her," he wrote. "But then I was suspended & Katherine Maher posted a statement on the NPR website calling my words: 'profoundly disrespectful, hurtful, and demeaning.' It’s still there." She had ample opportunity to speak with Berliner. She instead suspended him and trashed him, precipitating his ouster from his professional home for many years. Over the course of this process, she didn't talk to him once. According to him, that was her choice. Incredible. Which brings us to the pièce de résistance from Wednesday's hearing. All I can say is that it's worth watching every second this clip:

Advertisement

Rep. Brandon Gill pulls out the receipts when questioning NPR CEO Katherine Maher about her past social posts.



MAHER: "I don't believe that, sir."



GILL: "You tweeted it..." pic.twitter.com/lF7gTKYj3v — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 26, 2025

Spectacular stuff, truly:

Not just one book, two. She tweeted favorably about The Case for Reparations AND A Defense of Looting, then claimed she never read either. — The Reaping Phase (@AceofSpadesHQ) March 26, 2025



"This woman has undergone an emergency conversion in her views. This video is devastating," Brit Hume observes. She now says she has "evolved" in her views, while maintaining that she doesn't see any evidence of political bias at NPR. This all comes amid calls for the cessation of taxpayer funding for the outlet, as endorsed by President Trump. I'll leave you with his comments on the matter, as well as my view of it:

We should not be forced to fund NPR with our tax dollars. Their many listeners and fans, who overwhelmingly align with the outlet’s infamous political leanings, can sustain it through membership/donations & by supporting advertisers. https://t.co/9s4wL8uILa — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 26, 2025

Advertisement

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.





Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.