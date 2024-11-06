Where Is Kamala Harris?
Tipsheet

Incumbent Dem Tammy Baldwin Projected Winner in Wisconsin Senate Race

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 06, 2024 11:15 AM
Angela Major/The Janesville Gazette via AP, File

Decision Desk called the Wisconsin Senate race for two-term Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday morning in a close race against Republican Eric Hovde.

The call comes after Republicans already gained control of the upper chamber late Tuesday after flipping seats in Ohio and West Virginia, with Bernie Moreno and Jim Justice winning their respective races.

   

While Baldwin’s voting record is liberal, she emphasized bipartisanship throughout the campaign. Baldwin became the first statewide Democratic candidate to win an endorsement from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization, in more than 20 years.

Her first television ad noted that her buy-American bill was signed into law by Trump. In July, she touted Senate committee approval of a bill she co-authored with Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, that seeks to ensure that taxpayer-funded inventions are manufactured in the United States.

Hovde tried to portray Baldwin as an out-of-touch liberal career politician who didn’t do enough to combat inflation, illegal immigration and crime. […]

Hovde’s wealth, primarily his management of Utah-based Sunwest Bank and ownership of a $7 million Laguna Beach, California, estate, has been a key line of attack from Baldwin, who has tried to cast him as an outsider who doesn’t represent Wisconsin values.

Baldwin also attacked Hovde over his opposition to abortion rights.

Hovde said he supported the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, but said he would not vote for a federal law banning abortion, leaving it to the states to decide. That is a change of his position from his last run for Senate in 2012, when he “totally opposed” abortion. (The Washington Post)

"The voters have spoken and our campaign has won," Baldwin said in a statement on X. 

"Wisconsinites chose someone who always puts them first, shows up, listens, and works with everyone to get the job done. I'm proud to head back to the Senate to keep fighting for our workers, farmers, and families that make our state great," the senator continued. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

