Trump Endorses Brad Schimel In High-Stakes Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race

President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel in the highly anticipated race for the state’s Supreme Court. With the balance of the court at stake, Trump’s endorsement carries significant weight as conservatives rally behind Schimel, who has strongly advocated for upholding the rule of law and protecting constitutional rights. Schimel’s campaign is shaping up to be a crucial battle to maintain a conservative majority in Wisconsin’s highest court, especially as left-wing activists and Democrat-backed candidates seek to tip the scales in their favor.

On Friday, Trump endorsed Schimel, calling him a “common sense” candidate who will “Uphold the Rule of Law, Protect our Incredible Police, Secure our Beloved Constitution, Safeguard our Inalienable Rights, and PRESERVE LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL.”

Elon Musk echoed Trump’s remarks, urging his followers to send the president’s message to friends.

Please send this to friends in Wisconsin! https://t.co/pAu8mZBjfg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2025

Trump attacked Schimel’s opponent, Susan Crawford, calling her a “radical left liberal” who has given rapists, child molesters, women beaters, and domestic abusers “light” sentences.

“She is the handpicked voice of the Leftists who are out to destroy your State and our Country — And if she wins, the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Schimel expressed that he is "humbled and deeply honored" by Trump’s endorsement. He called on Republicans to come together and restore fairness to the U.S. Supreme Court while also working to protect Wisconsin, much like Trump did for the country.

Schimel and Crawford are vying for the vacant seat left by liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley's retirement. With her departure, the state Supreme Court, which previously held a 5-4 liberal majority, is now evenly split between the two parties. The race is shaping up to be a high-stakes contest, with tens of millions of dollars already invested.