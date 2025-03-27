Hamas Won't Like What the Justice Department Just Did
Homeland Security Detains Tufts University Student for Supporting Hamas
President Trump Goes Scorched Earth After Activist Judge Is Assigned to 'Signalgate' Lawsu...
Trump Administration Scores Huge Victory Over Brutal Illegal Immigrant Gang
Sen. Roger Marshall Declares War on Gun Control With the SHORT Act
The Trouble With Supreme Court's 'Frame and Reciever' Ruling in Vanderstok
VIP
UK's Gun Control Worked So Good They're Now Targeting 'Ninja Swords'
Noem Has Two-Word Message for Criminal Aliens During Trip to High Security Prison...
Kennedy Announces 'Dramatic Restructuring' of HHS, Including Big Workforce Cuts
VIP
A DOGE Bill Is Making It's Way Through This State Legislature
Why Trump Is Pulling Elise Stefanilk's Nomination As Ambassador to the United Nations
NPR CEO's Testimony on Capitol Hill Yesterday Was a Disaster
The Drama Surrounding the 'Snow White' Remake Just Intensified
Red Flag: Amid Poor GOP Turnout, Dems Flip State Senate Seat in Trump-Won...
Tipsheet

JD Vance Pummels Journalist Over 'Hit Piece' About 'Signalgate'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 27, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Vice President JD Vance slammed a journalist for writing a “hit piece” about his views on foreign intervention in the aftermath of “Signalgate.”

In a Thursday post on X, the vice president criticized a piece written by journalist Josh Kraushaar in the Jewish Insider, which he referred to as “an anti-JD rag.” Vance bashed the piece for “including seven anonymous quotes from cowardly Republicans” who criticized him for arguing against bombing the Houthi rebels in a group chat that inadvertently included The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg.

Advertisement

Vance included a screenshot of the article, highlighting some of the errors Kraushaar made.

But the most glaring factual error is the below, which says the Houthis killed three Americans last January. Actually, the group responsible for that attack was "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," which is an entirely different militia group.

Now, you might say this is evidence of Kraushaar being the biggest hack in Washington, and you *may* be correct. Another very plausible explanation is that he's the dumbest journalist in Washington. Either way, shocking an error like this could get through his vaunted editorial process!

Donald Trump Jr. also chimed in, claiming those who spoke with Jewish Insider were “some of the same ones who have constantly trashed my father behind his back for years.”

The article features comments from several Republican lawmakers who had reservations about Vance’s contention that the U.S. should not strike the Houthis in Yemen because they pose a far greater threat to European nations than the United States. In the group chat, the vice president suggested that the airstrikes were largely about “bailing Europe out again.”

Recommended

NPR CEO's Testimony on Capitol Hill Yesterday Was a Disaster Guy Benson
Advertisement

Although some lawmakers have publicly defended Vance’s right to express his views privately, some told Kraushaar that they disagreed with his anti-interventionist stance.

One senator stated that Vance’s position on the matter was “very disappointing,” saying that “It was shocking to me that he didn’t see the need to strike back when they struck our naval vessels.”

Another lawmaker stated that the vice president “has a very narrow view of when the United States should be involved in the world.”

Vance has been an ardent critic of U.S. foreign intervention and has opposed further military aid to Ukraine and getting involved in foreign military conflicts. This put him in the minority when he served as a senator.

However, Vance’s views are more popular among Republican voters, according to a recent Gallup poll. The poll showed that 56 percent of Republicans believe the United States is doing to much to aid Ukraine. About 53 percent of Independents believe the level of support for Ukraine is “too much” or the “right amount” while 79 percent of Democrats believe it is “not enough.”

Among Republicans, there has been a debate between the interventionist and anti-interventionist wings of the party. Vance has been consistent in his opposition to more intervention, a reality that Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) acknowledged. “JD is consistent on this,” Tillis told the Jewish Insider. “He does not like to see the deployment or the projection of American power outside of a direct threat to the United States.”

While many GOP senators disagreed with Vance, some viewed the internal debate as healthy. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said confidential conversations allow the president to field candid arguments. “When things aren’t confidential, then people don’t feel free to express themselves,” he said.

Advertisement

The article doesn’t come off as a full-on hit piece, per se. It did include viewpoints from senators who agreed with Vance. But it is clear that most Republican officials wish to continue intervening in foreign matters that may not affect the U.S. directly. These folks are out of step with most Republican voters, who wish to see an end to the government’s interventionist policies.

If anything, this article revealed the fact that too many Republicans want to bring back the days when America was the world’s police – even if that was not Kraushaar’s intent.

Tags: FOREIGN POLICY YEMEN JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NPR CEO's Testimony on Capitol Hill Yesterday Was a Disaster Guy Benson
Why Trump Is Pulling Elise Stefanilk's Nomination As Ambassador to the United Nations Rebecca Downs
The Drama Surrounding the 'Snow White' Remake Just Intensified Madeline Leesman
Hamas Won't Like What the Justice Department Just Did Jeff Charles
President Trump Goes Scorched Earth After Activist Judge Is Assigned to 'Signalgate' Lawsuit Jeff Charles
Every Conservative Should Go on Gavin Newsom’s Podcast Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
NPR CEO's Testimony on Capitol Hill Yesterday Was a Disaster Guy Benson
Advertisement