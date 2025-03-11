Rashida Tlaib Really Let Her True Colors Show on Monday

We've covered plenty how radical Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), a member of the anti-Israel Squad, is. She was not only censured in a bipartisan vote by the House in November 2023, but she's also been the lone vote against some common-sense bills, especially if such bills dare to show support for Israelis and/or not enough for Palestinians. Tlaib also opposes border security bills, though. Such was the case on Monday night, when the House voted 402-1 on the Subterranean Border Defense Act.

Such a bill, introduced by Reps. Eli Crane (R-AZ) and Lou Correa (D-CA), would "require annual reports on counter illicit cross-border tunnel operations," according to the bill's text. There's not much else to it, which is why all members who were there to vote, except Tlaib, could bring themselves to vote for it. There were 29 members, coming from both parties, who did not vote.

Tlaib's opposition has been a trending topic over X for Monday and Tuesday. She didn't post to either of her X accounts to explain why she was the lone dissenter. She did, however, post plenty about Mahmoud Khalil, the pro-Hamas agitator who is responsible for anti-Israel protests taking place at Columbia University, and who participated in such protests at its sister school of Barnard College. He is set to be deported, though a judge has put a halt to that, with a hearing taking place on Wednesday. We've covered how many on the left have rushed to defend the Syrian-born activist, but Tlaib is in her own category.

In a quoted repost from the Senate Judiciary Democrats on Monday night, Tlaib posted a particularly hysterical message from her political account, though it was only one of many. "We all have to fight back against fascism. This is a test case and it couldn’t be more important we stop this and bring him home," she claimed. "Mahmoud’s rights are our rights. If they can illegally abduct him and shred his legal rights, they will never stop. Anyone this lawless administration disagrees with can be targeted," she added, going for the same fearmongering others have, though Khlail is under threat of deportation for very specific reasons.

A quoted repost of Tlaib from Rabbi Samuel Stern singled out a particular part of Tlaib's post, specifically "Bring him home."

"She’s using 'Bring him home' intentionally. There is no Jewish trauma that Rashida won’t abuse for the sake of Palestinianism," the rabbi pointed out about the congresswoman. The congresswoman has taken an anti-Israel position since even before the attack from Hamas on October 7, 2023, though she's still continued to attack our ally in the Middle East, even spreading falsehoods, which led to bipartisan condemnation from both chambers and contributed in part to her censure.

Another post from the congresswoman's political account was a repost from Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), who was taking issue with President Donald Trump's position on deporting Khalil and other pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers. "This is the first arrest of many to come," a Monday morning post from Trump warned. "If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here. We expect every one of America’s Colleges and Universities to comply," Trump's post also mentioned in part.

"Mahmoud Khalil is a permanent legal resident who is entitled to First Amendment protections like everyone in this country," Welch claimed, as if that's what this incident was about. Like many other leftists have done, the senator also went for hysterical fearmongering. "If Trump starts illegally revoking green cards from people because he doesn't like their speech, we're on the path to full-blown authoritarianism."

Then there's Tlaib's official account. In a quoted repost of Mai El-Sadany, the executive director of The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, the congresswoman engaged still more in hysterical fearmongering, also adding in anti-Israel narratives in the process.

"Free Mahmoud Khalil. This is straight out of the fascist playbook. Criminalizing dissent is an assault on our First Amendment and freedom of speech. Revoking someone’s green card for expressing their political opinion is illegal. Protesting genocide is not a crime," Tlaib's post mentioned.

On Tuesday, Tlaib shared another update, which is that she and 13 other radical leftists in the House have sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem demanding that Khalil be released.

"I'm joining 13 of my colleagues to demand that the Trump Administration immediately releases Mahmoud Khalil. Their illegal actions set a dangerous precedent. We cannot allow them to shred our constitutional rights to free speech and due process. Free Mahmoud Khalil," Tlaib wrote in her post accompanying the letter.

The letter also brought racism into it, and then went on to warn that all Americans should be concerned by claiming that "Khlail's arrest is an act of anti-Palestinian racism intended to silence the Palestine solidarity movement in this country, but this lawless abuse of power and political repression is a threat to all Americans." Speaking about Trump's message that "This is the first arrest of many to come," the letter also warned that "if unchecked, this authoritarian playbook will be applied to any and all opposition to his undemocratic agenda."

Advertisement

The Trump administration, including the president himself, has made clear that pro-Hamas terrorist sympathizers from other countries will be deported to where they came from.

That only 14 particularly leftist members signed onto the letter was taken none too lightly by other radical leftists in the media. "Only 14 Democrats Sign Mahmoud Khalil Letter as Everyone Else Cowers," decried a headline from The New Republic. In addition to Tlaib, many other anti-Israel Squad members signed on, including Reps. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Summer Lee (D-PA), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

Others included Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), who once gleefully declared he wanted to fulfill the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Reps. Nydia Velázquez's (D-NY), Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), Lateefah Simon (D-CA), Al Green (D-TX), Gwen Moore (D-WI), Andre Carson (D-IN), Nikema Williams (D-GA), and James McGovern (D-MA).

