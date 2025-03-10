Trump Sends a New Deportation Warning to Terror Activists

Over the weekend Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Hamas Palestinian student who organized violent riots at Columbia University and elsewhere, was arrested by Customs and Immigration Enforcement agents. He's being stripped of his Green Card and is preparing for deportation.

Advertisement

Mahmoud Khalil stood in front of a crowd of thousands of people calling for them to celebrate Hamas terrorists who raped and slaughtered innocent civilians…



The same Hamas terrorists who call for “Death to America”…



That’s why he’s being deported.



pic.twitter.com/mdiWpkDcZt — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) March 10, 2025

Really straightforward why Mahmoud Khalil is getting deported



You don’t get to endorse or espouse terrorist activity as a non-citizen - even if you have a green card



Bye bye pic.twitter.com/YovqMGYxbe — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 10, 2025

Now, President Donald Trump is warning more arrests and deportations are on the way.

"Following my previously signed Executive Orders, ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University. This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it," Trump posted on Truth Social Monday.

"Many are not students, they are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again," he continued. "If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here. We expect every one of America’s Colleges and Universities to comply. Thank you!"

Trump's warning comes just days after more than $400 million in federal funding was stripped from Columbia University for repeated failures to get terrorism promotion on campus under control.

LEO TERRELL: "The Trump administration is not going to allow individuals on a student visa on a with a green card to commit anti-Semitic behavior on our college campuses!" pic.twitter.com/2VvEuAxXZZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2025

Help us continue to the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.







