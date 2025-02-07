Rep. Al Green Savaged Over Impeachment Plans by C-SPAN Caller

On Wednesday, as Jeff covered, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) announced he already has plans to impeach President Donald Trump. It's worth noting that Green is something of a performance artist congressman, and was quick to see him impeached way earlier into his first term than when any trial was actually held. The congressman is already seeing fallout for his actions, in the former of a viewer C-SPAN call that has gone viral.

What led up to that call was some truly delusional rants from the congressman? Green referenced from the House floor that Trump had mentioned involvement in Gaza, and was even ranted about "ethnic cleansing" when going after the president, the congressman was singing a different tune when he was on C-SPAN, as he added that "the president should be impeached... he should be impeached but I'm not saying it will be necessarily for hat happened in Gaza," despite how that is what he was discussing from the House floor. Trump later clarified that no American troops will be needed in Gaza.

"There's a target rich environment, there are many things that may, uh, be placed in these articles about impeachment, but because he's unfit to be president, unfit" Green went on to insist, making the plan to impeach him even more deranged.

He wasn't done with the tricks, though, as he held up a small, handwritten sign of "IMPEACH TRUMP," which he claimed will spur people to act. "And when these impeachment signs start going up around the country, when people see these things, I assure you, the pressure's going to be on Congress to do something! Impeachment doesn't mean that he will be removed from office, but it will say to the country that this is what we stand for. It's been said that the protests don't have a plan. Well, the plan is here, this is the plan! Protest, complain now, impeach later!"

In case it wasn't clear enough, Green and the Democrats don't actually stand for anything, then, but going after the president, and are weaponizing their impeachment efforts against Trump, something that House Republicans were accused of for daring to investigate the Biden crime family. 2025 is much different from 2017. Trump actually won the popular vote this term, and is particularly needed after four years of the disastrous Biden-Harris administration.

As the mentioned after letting Green go on his rant, "the lines have lit up."

Rich, a Republican from Georgia, was first, who shared he watched Green and the Democrats protesting against Elon Musk. Rich went on to refer to United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which the Trump administration has paused for review, as "a money laundering scheme" and one that provides "kickbacks back to the Democrat Party," while Green just sat there having to take it.

"All y'all have is impeachment, and race, and gender, etc.," Rich continued, "and you actually do nothing for the people of America today! I think that Democrats should sit back and let America see what it's like to reduce the people in government, the wasteful spending." Musk and the Trump administration have indeed been making such a case. "And all y'all can do is just complain and be negative and we're sick of it."

Speaking of some of those protests that Green and the caller mentioned, the congressman was also standing prominently beside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) earlier this week when Schumer led his fellow Democrats--or attempted to--in various chants against Elon Musk, such as "we will win" and "we don't rest."

The congressman, along with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) were standing right next to Schumer, with Green waving his cane around.