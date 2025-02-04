Trump Dropped Some HUGE News About Gaza at Joint Presser With Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likely had the best meeting at the White House in years now that Joe Biden is no longer there. The affinity between Netanyahu and President Donald J. Trump runs deep. The meeting triggered the Left, who have become totally entranced by the antisemitic forces of the far left. There were protests throughout the capital during this visit, and there will likely be a meltdown after what Trump said about Gaza at the joint press conference tonight.

President Trump on securing PEACE in Gaza: "The U.S. will take over the Gaza strip ... and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site ... create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing… pic.twitter.com/sr3rnO0fE4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 5, 2025

Netanyahu to Trump: "You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House!" pic.twitter.com/YTyWVc9a61 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025

Trump announced that we’re going to “take over” Gaza, where 1.8 million Palestinians would be relocated elsewhere:

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip...We'll own it." - PRES. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/3NyfVYzEmR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 5, 2025

Donald Trump: "The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip...We'll own it!" pic.twitter.com/wrH56SfbEf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025

He says the 1.8 million Palestinians should be sent elsewhere to a place of “peace and harmony.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 5, 2025

NEWS: 🚨 Trump: The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip…level the site and develop it economically. This after Palestinians are relocated to Egypt, Jordan, etc. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 4, 2025

President Trump says the US will “take over” the Gaza Strip.



There are numerous follow-up questions that must be answered about what this means for Palestinians, the possible involvement of American forces and the ongoing ceasefire agreement. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 5, 2025

REPORTER: "Are you talking about a permanent occupation there?!"



TRUMP: "I do see a long term ownership position." pic.twitter.com/Smk6vLCb8V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025

What this means will be revealed in due time since you can’t take what Trump says literally, which is a trap Democrats fall into every time. We’ll see, but maybe that means Gaza, not Canada, will be the 51st state. I won’t lie. If casinos are built, I’d go. Then again, on its face, this sounds a bit neo-con-y. For now, let's just enjoy the meltdown that's bound to happen.