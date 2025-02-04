Trump Sends Iran a Warning of ‘Total Obliteration’
Trump Dropped Some HUGE News About Gaza at Joint Presser With Netanyahu

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 04, 2025 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likely had the best meeting at the White House in years now that Joe Biden is no longer there. The affinity between Netanyahu and President Donald J. Trump runs deep. The meeting triggered the Left, who have become totally entranced by the antisemitic forces of the far left. There were protests throughout the capital during this visit, and there will likely be a meltdown after what Trump said about Gaza at the joint press conference tonight. 

Trump announced that we’re going to “take over” Gaza, where 1.8 million Palestinians would be relocated elsewhere:

What this means will be revealed in due time since you can’t take what Trump says literally, which is a trap Democrats fall into every time. We’ll see, but maybe that means Gaza, not Canada, will be the 51st state. I won’t lie. If casinos are built, I’d go. Then again, on its face, this sounds a bit neo-con-y. For now, let's just enjoy the meltdown that's bound to happen.

Tags: ISRAEL

